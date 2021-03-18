You Could Book Your Next Family Vacation For Just $20 A Night

If you’ve been allowing yourself little daydreams about the possibility of a trip with your family, you’ll be delighted to know that Vrbo and Netflix are offering family vacations for around $20 a night. Imagine staying in a luxury treehouse, a castle, or a place with its own home theater. All for $20 per night.

To make dream vacations happen for families, Vrbo took inspiration from Netflix’s new movie Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who give their kids a day where they say “yes” to everything. With that in mind, the holiday rental booking site teamed up with Netflix to offer kid-approved, epic holiday adventures in incredible homes around the country for just $20 per night for weekend stays. Places included in the promotion include an actual life-sized treehouse in the Blue Ridge mountains of Georgia complete with fire pits and hot tubs, as well as a theme park-style estate on a private island in Florida that was featured on HGTV’s America’s Most Outrageous Homes. You could also stay in an incredible ranch house resort in Texas complete with private pool and waterslide. Or maybe you’d like a vacation stay with an indoor bowling alley in Michigan.

All 10 of the places included in Vrbo and Netflix’ Yes Day Stays traditionally rent for around $1,000 per night. But beginning on March 19, you can book them for just $20 per night when booking through various weekends in April 2021. You can check out the list of incredible places on Vrbo.com/YesDayStay and note that these stays can be booked on a first come/first serve basis once bookings open on March 19 at 1 p.m EST.

Vrbo

These 10 stays are all dream vacations, and were hand-picked by Vrbo as the best kid-friendly vacation spots. “Nothing is more important and special than spending quality time with family, having fun and making memories together,” Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, said in a press release. “We hand-picked some of the coolest vacation homes for Yes Day Stays to make sure kids can have the most unforgettable Yes Day with their families.”

No pressure, but if you want to book an incredible weekend getaway with your kids for $20 a night instead of around $1,000 per night as it would normally be, get ready. March 19 is hours away, and competition is probably going to be pretty stiff.