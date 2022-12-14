Have you ever woken up with a raging headache and a sore throat on Christmas morning, just dreading the entire day ahead before a single gift is unwrapped? What about a middle-of-the-night toilet trip that turns into an all-out sprint because you drank Santa’s milk after it sat out a bit too long? (Welcome to the worst holiday experience ever.) Thankfully, Walgreens’ Christmas hours mean that you can probably get whatever it is you need to feel better fast and get back into celebration mode.

Is Walgreens open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Yes, most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Eve. Perhaps you aren’t sick, but you just need another tape dispenser to finish wrapping gifts or you need to stop by and grab a gift card on the way to your mother-in-law’s house because you had no clue she invited Uncle Jim and you need a quick gift. If that’s the case, Walgreens’ Christmas Eve hours are there for you. Some locations may operate reduced hours and services for the holiday (especially if you need pharmacy or clinic services), but instead of driving all over town to see what’s open, just give your local Walgreens a call to confirm.

Is Walgreens open on Christmas Day 2022?

Most Walgreens locations will be open on Dec. 25. Walgreens Christmas Day 2022 store hours are equally as helpful as their Christmas Eve hours. Some locations will operate reduced hours, so it’s best to check with your local store for their exact opening and closing times, as well as whether or not their pharmacy, photo services, or clinic services are available on the holiday.

Walgreens recently launched 24-hour same day delivery in an effort to get many of their retail items into the hands of customers no matter what time of day they’re in need. This quick and convenient access to health and wellness essentials is especially handy during the rush of the Christmas season. Though the service may experience delays in some areas due to the holiday, if you have a 24-hour Walgreens near you, chances are you can your items delivered to your door on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. You can check your Walgreens app or online to verify.

No matter what life throws at you — or when — Walgreens’ Christmas hours mean that their doors will be open and ready to help you through it. So, whether you run out of diapers, forgot to pick up batteries for one of the new toys, or you have a cough that just won’t quit, Walgreens has you covered.