Trick-or-treating is the pinnacle holiday event of parenthood to me. Even more than Christmas morning — it really just looks the same for every family. You’re all rushing around, finding costume accessories and putting on face paint, and you’re also trying to figure out what to eat before trick-or-treating so everyone doesn’t immediately gorge themselves on mini Reese’s and Snickers. Halloween dinner ideas are not always easy to make happen.
Because of course Halloween takes some prep work, and you want a Halloween dinner that’s easy to make, is a crowd pleaser, and will be a good “base” in everyone’s bellies before all the candy. And hey, if Candy For Dinner is your Halloween vibe, then go for it. But there are plenty of great Halloween dinner recipes that are a good mix of protein, carbs, and fat to keep everyone from melting down too early on Halloween.
If the idea of cooking dinner on a holiday — when your kids are constantly asking you, “Is it time? Can we go yet? Where is the my $75 skeleton mask?” as you try to peel potatoes — then please know there are plenty of easy Halloween dinner options:
frozen chicken nuggets
boxed mac and cheese
frozen burritos
tacos
hot dogs and chips
canned soup
sandwiches and chips
breakfast for dinner
By the way, when I say “breakfast for dinner,” I 100% mean a frozen waffle or a bowl of cereal. It’s Halloween! Put out the spiderweb tablecloth and just enjoy feeding your kids something quick and easy for Halloween dinner. But if you want a little extra sustenance, the below options are great to eat before trick-or-treating.
No matter what you eat before trick-or-treating, the important thing to remember is that it’s Halloween! Go have some fun. If all anyone eats before they run out the door is a cup of yogurt and a handful of crackers, that’s just fine. You can conjure up something later.