Text messaging is one of the easiest ways to keep in touch with your partner during the day, but when you’re really missing them, it’s the best form of communication. Knowing what to text your husband when you miss him can really help you feel connected and in touch with him all day long, and it’s a sweet and fun way to share a little love during a busy, normal, chaotic day. (Seriously, nothing says “I love you” better than firing off an I-Miss-You text when you’re refilling your kids’ snack bowl for the 800th time.) Whether your husband’s at work, at home with the kids, on a trip, or just running errands, sometimes you just miss him and want to let him know that you’re thinking about him. These texts are the perfect way to do just that.

Sweet Texts To Send Your Husband When You Miss Him

These sweet texts aren’t too mushy or cringey, but they’re just the right amount of sweetness to send your husband or partner when you’re really missing them.

Really wish I was with you right now.

I can’t wait for you to come home.

Missing you right now, and it reminds me of when we first started dating.

I just miss you, that’s all.

It doesn’t feel right being away from you today.

I just want to be with you.

I started missing you as soon as you backed out of the driveway.

Babe, just come home. Right now.

I don’t feel like me without you today.

I know you’ve only been gone like six hours, but good grief, I can’t wait to see you.

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

Funny Texts To Send Your Husband When You Miss Him

If you and your husband love to share a laugh and both have a good sense of humor, a funny text about how much you miss him may be just the perfect thing to send. These are a little cute, a little corny, and will make him smile.

I miss your face.

Are you tired? ‘Cause you’ve been running through my head all day.

Are you https? ‘Cause without you I’m just ://

I miss you and all the little ways you annoy me during the day. Smooches.

Ariel said, “I want to be where the people are” and same. Except you’re the people.

Where are you? I want to go to there.

I’m jealous of your webcam getting to see you in all those Zoom meetings today.

My brain has basically forgotten everything it’s ever learned because all it can do is think about you RN.

I miss you like an idiot misses the point.

Are you a student loan? Because you have my interest.

Sexy Texts To Send Your Husband When You Miss Him

I mean, sometimes you just generally miss your partner and sometimes you miss your partner, know what I mean? These sexy texts are the perfect vibe for letting your husband know how much you can’t wait to have them home and what exactly you’re going to do to him when he gets there.