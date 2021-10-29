Here's When You Can Anticipate Starbucks' Holiday Drinks To Hit Stores

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is so last week. For Starbucks lovers of all ages, the resounding message is “Bring on the holiday drink options!” Each year Starbucks unveils its winter menu sending cheers throughout the coffee-drinking world. And this year is expected to be no different. While a Starbucks’ rep wouldn’t reveal any details before this year’s big holiday drink launch, the internet is already abuzz with alleged Starbucks holiday drink info.

What could it be? What could it be? A Frosted Flake Latte? A Chocolate Ganache Chiller? A Candy Cane Cold Brew? So many possibilities! Here’s what we’re hearing could be be available very, very soon.

When are Starbucks drinks for the holidays coming out?

Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks winter menu will come out on November 4. The source of this news isn’t Starbucks itself, but rather food blogger @markie_devo. According to Devo’s Instagram, Starbucks will unveil six winter drinks including classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulee Latte.

Also on the list, and coming in hot, look for a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha as well as a Chestnut Praline Latte. On the chillier end of the spectrum, those who like to drink cold bevs all winter long can indulge their tastebuds too with an Irish Creme Cold Brew.

And, for the big reveal of this year’s alleged new drink... introducing: Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

Sorry Gingerbread and Eggnog Latte fans. Looks like those flavors have been nixed this season.

When are Starbucks holiday cups coming out?

As for this year’s super spectacular holiday cups? Those have been officially announced and you may be flashing back to your years wearing hyper-color t-shirts when you see them.

This year Starbucks has introduced a “six-pack of Color Changing Hot Cups” that will “transform colors before your eyes when the cups contain hot liquid.” That’s right. No more second guessing if your drink is nice and toasty, you’ll know straight away by the color of your cup!

Starbucks has taken this same color changing technology and also applied it to straws. It’s cold cup comes with a red, green, and white color-changing straw.

Prefer your coffee with some bling? No problem, SBucks is selling black and ice Bling Cups as well as three jewel toned cups in Gold, Blue and Red.

Also new to the line up is a Gradient Red Cold Cup (24 oz.) that has a purple iridescent hue, not to mention a Green Gradient Tumbler (20 oz.) and a Green Jeweled Lid Water Bottle (20 oz.).

Seasonal sippers, get ready to settle in and enjoy your favorite flavors. If @markie_devo’s reporting proves true, we should all be able to enjoy a host of Starbucks’ latest tasty treats really soon.