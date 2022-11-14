Nothing puts me in a holly jolly holiday mood faster than my first Starbucks holiday drink of the season. A long stroll through Target’s holiday decor aisles with a steaming Peppermint Mocha in hand and a cart full of pretty Starbucks cups to give as gifts is always at the top of my Christmastime to-do list. But exactly when do the 2022 Starbucks holiday drinks and tumblers come out? Better grab your sweater and get moving because they’re already in stores and this year’s lineup is too good to miss.

What’s on the Starbucks 2022 holiday drink menu?

As far as seasonal sips go, the whole holiday coffee crew is back at Starbucks for the 2022 season. Celebrating 25 years of minty goodness this year is the iconic Peppermint Mocha Latte, which you can enjoy hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino. Also back to spread joy this season in hot or cold fashion is the Caramel Brûlée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte.

If you’re in the mood for an ice-cold treat, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is back on the Starbucks holiday drink menu for a second season. Also returning is the Irish Cream Cold Brew with its frothy sweet cream cold foam topping and festive chill.

Tumblers & holiday cups at Starbucks in 2022

When the holiday drinks come out at Starbucks, you know a bevy of new tumblers from your favorite coffee shop aren’t far behind. This year’s lineup of holiday tumblers and cups at Starbucks is already on shelves at select stores. Perfect for gifting, the 2022 holiday tumbler and cups at Starbucks all retail under $30.

To give as gifts for my kids teachers this year, I have my eye on this six-pack of color-changing cups that I can divvy up and add a gift card for coffee inside. These reusable, lidded cups feature festive designs that look much like the seasonal red cups from Starbucks, but change colors when hot liquid is inside.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

New for 2022, Starbucks has an array of adorable tumblers, cold cups, and even a pretty glass water bottle. From the super cute Mint Poinsettia Tumbler that’s perfectly festive and totally on-trend to the pale pink Enchanted Forest Cup covered in an array of festive florals, there are plenty of fun options to choose from.

Looking for a new sparkly cold cup to brighten up your holiday season? Starbucks has a 24-ounce Light Pink Lace cup with a pretty design that you can use all year long. Or, perhaps you prefer the jewel tone look of their Jeweled Cold Cups, available in white, red, or blue for 2022.

Another cold cup option that’s back at Starbucks for the 2022 holiday season is the Bling Cold Cup, now available in metallic gold or sangria with matching ornaments that retail for $14.95.

Whether you enjoy your holiday beverages hot or cold, there’s a festive tumbler at Starbucks with your name on it, ready to help you celebrate the most wonderful sips of the year.