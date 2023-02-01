If you’re ready to have more hours of sunlight during the day, then you’re in luck: Daylight Saving Time is almost here. When do we spring forward in 2023? This year, as usual, the big day falls between Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. (If you have a baby, start preparing them for the shift now.)

When do we spring forward in 2023?

Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time begins. This means sundown and darkness will come at a later time in the day, so finally, you won’t be picking up your children from school at dusk and heading home with no time to play outside. Daylight Saving Time will continue until Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m., when everyone will set their clocks back an hour and re-enter Standard Time.

Are we having Daylight Saving Time in 2023?

If you feel like you heard something somewhere about Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, you’re not imagining it — you did. As Romper reported, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in March of 2022 by unanimous consent. This legislation would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. If the bill makes it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become official, it will take effect on Nov. 5, 2023.

For this year, at least, regardless of whether you love or hate all the time changes, Daylight Saving Time is a-comin’. And hey, that means warmer spring weather is close behind it, too. Time to dust off the patio cushions and break out the backyard toys for the kids.