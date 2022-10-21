For some people, Christmas decorating starts the day after Halloween. For others, like myself, we like to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to go and get our tree and decorate for Christmas. But if you’re one of those folks who wants to start decorating for Christmas as soon as possible, you’re probably looking high and low for all the stores that have their Christmas and hoiday stuff out. Home Depot is infamous for their Halloween decorations, like that massive skeleton, but when can you expect Home Depot to put out their Christmas stuff? The people want the wreaths, trees, and inflatable holiday yard decorations right now, please.

When will Christmas and holiday stuff hit Home Depot’s shelves?

Luckily for you, Home Depot already has Christmas decor out on the floor. “The Home Depot began rolling out holiday decorations in-store during the first week of October. Specific details may vary by store locations, but we are in fact selling holiday merchandise,” a media representative for The Home Depot says. This includes their massive assortment of artificial Christmas trees. You can order the (allergen-free) tree of your dreams online and have it delivered right to your door. Or you can go and pick it up if you like the idea of going to pick out your Christmas tree like in the movies.

Shop Home Depot Christmas stuff now

But for now, you can go ahead and buy a 10-foot Grinch for your front yard and put it up before Thanksgiving if you really wanted to. A Grinch in the front yard should be year-round in my book. And this mean, green, Christmas stealing machine of an inflatable will look festive and menacing in your yard, so if you want to use the Grinch as a Halloween decoration, too, you totally could.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re into the more traditional decor look for the front of your home, Home Depot’s got you covered with the timelessly classic Christmas lights to string. They have net lights, string lights, pathway lights, projector lights, and more. These traditional lights would do just fine though if you’re looking for a minimal yet beautiful and festive display.

And of course, it just wouldn’t be Christmas without a Christmas tree. And if you’re into saving the planet, lessening your carbon footprint, and potentially even saving some money every year, an artificial tree from Home Depot is the way to go. They have pre-lit trees, already decorated trees, and just plain trees for your own decorations to choose from.

As usual, The Home Depot has got you covered for all of your holiday decor needs this year. Whether you like traditional and classic, bright colorful and fun, inflatables, or something in between, you can shop at Home Depot online to get all of your favorite holiday items.