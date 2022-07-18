Yes, Halloween is coming, so we should all prepare accordingly. If you’re anything like me, you may have even already been perusing your favorite websites to see who has spooktacular Halloween stuff out already. If so, you’re probably wondering when Home Depot puts out their Halloween stuff, because they always have the very best outdoor decor. Perhaps you need a scary friend to go along with that 12-foot skeleton from last year? Or maybe you’re hoping for something brand new and extra spooky to surprise your long awaited trick-or-treaters.

When does Home Depot put out Halloween stuff?

Home Depot will begin putting their Halloween decorations up in the store in late August, according to a Home Depot media rep. But thankfully, you can already start shopping for your favorite Halloween items online. Beginning on July 15 at 6 a.m. EST, Home Depot will have lots of their new 2022 Halloween supplies for sale on their website, the rep says. We especially love Home Depot’s large standing yard decor, like this terrifying reaper.

Shop Home Depot Halloween decor online now

Looking for skeletons, witches, cemetery tombstones or items under $100? Home Depot’s got you covered. They even have some less scary inflatables for your yard, like this incredible Ursula, who is arguably the greatest Disney villain of all time.

Whether you’re looking for Halloween themes, like “grave and bones” a “rotten patch,” movie-inspired decor, Halloween classics, “dreadful dreams” decor, or even just giant yard decor, Home Depot has all of that online now, and will have even more on the shelves at the end of August.