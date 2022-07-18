Halloween

Here’s When Home Depot’s Halloween Decor Will Be Hitting Shelves This Year

Need a friend for your giant skeleton from last year? Here’s when you can grab one.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

Yes, Halloween is coming, so we should all prepare accordingly. If you’re anything like me, you may have even already been perusing your favorite websites to see who has spooktacular Halloween stuff out already. If so, you’re probably wondering when Home Depot puts out their Halloween stuff, because they always have the very best outdoor decor. Perhaps you need a scary friend to go along with that 12-foot skeleton from last year? Or maybe you’re hoping for something brand new and extra spooky to surprise your long awaited trick-or-treaters.

When does Home Depot put out Halloween stuff?

Home Depot will begin putting their Halloween decorations up in the store in late August, according to a Home Depot media rep. But thankfully, you can already start shopping for your favorite Halloween items online. Beginning on July 15 at 6 a.m. EST, Home Depot will have lots of their new 2022 Halloween supplies for sale on their website, the rep says. We especially love Home Depot’s large standing yard decor, like this terrifying reaper.

Touch Activated Animatronic Reaper
This scary reaper says 3 creepy phrases, is 63 inches tall, and will scare the bejeezus out of everyone that comes to your house.

Shop Home Depot Halloween decor online now

Looking for skeletons, witches, cemetery tombstones or items under $100? Home Depot’s got you covered. They even have some less scary inflatables for your yard, like this incredible Ursula, who is arguably the greatest Disney villain of all time.

Stacked Happy Halloween Jack-O-Lanterns
These adorably whimsical Jack-O-Lanterns are more "spoopy" than spooky and scary, and are perfect if you're going for more of a cute Halloween theme.
EEK LED Light decoration
This EEK decoration features 80 orange and white LED lights and is made of tinseled fabric, perfect for a whimsical spooky decoration.
Scooby Doo Scarecrow Inflatable
This weather-resistant 3 foot inflatable is festive, fun, and just downright adorable.
Trick or Treat Halloween Yard Sign
This LED trick or treat sign will glow beautifully in your front yard with it's white, purple, orange, and green bulbs.
Battery Operated Skeleton Skull with Glowing Red Eyes
This 2.4 foot skeleton has scary red glowing eyes to go along with it's sinister grin.

Whether you’re looking for Halloween themes, like “grave and bones” a “rotten patch,” movie-inspired decor, Halloween classics, “dreadful dreams” decor, or even just giant yard decor, Home Depot has all of that online now, and will have even more on the shelves at the end of August.