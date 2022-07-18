For many folks, the day after July 4th is officially time to prepare for and celebrate the spooky season. Even though Halloween is three months, three weeks, and six days away once you hit the Fourth of July (not that I’m counting or anything), stores begin to put out all of their Halloween items as soon as that holiday is behind us. Whether you’re a DIY type of person or if you’re into buying fancy pre-made Halloween decorations, Michaels is an awesome place to grab all of your Halloween decor. Even though we’re all ready for one of the best holidays of the year, what about our favorite stores? When does Michaels put out their Halloween stuff?

Luckily for all of us Halloween-obsessed folks, we don’t have to wait any longer if we’re shopping online.

When does Michaels put out their Halloween stuff?

Take note, friends, Michaels has already made their Halloween inventory available for us to peruse online, and according to a media rep for Michaels, Halloween decor will be arriving in stores as soon as July 29, with more being rolled out throughout August and onward.

For now, Michaels has some can’t-miss deals on their website that you can take advantage of now. You will find a little bit of everything, from glamorous and “boo-tiful” decor that’s got a gothic flare, to a more harvest-themed Halloween style, and of course, the goblins, witches, and spooky decor that we all love.

Shop Michaels Halloween decor online now

Michaels has so much Halloween stuff available online already that it’s hard to know where to begin. On their website, you can browse Halloween decor, Halloween floral offerings, pumpkins, outdoor decor, Halloween miniatures, Halloween baking supplies, crafting supplies, Halloween inflatables, and trick-or-treat sections.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re looking for some adorable pumpkins for your front stoop, Michael’s has got you covered with personalized pumpkins that you can order at the custom frame counter in your local Michaels.

And you have to check out some of the other spooky, scary, and just downright cute Halloween decor Michaels has this year.

Whether you’re looking for cute, charming fall decor, or something totally spooky and creepy that will make your house the talk of the neighborhood and kids will be scared and haunted forever if they dare to walk by, Michaels has got you covered this Halloween. So hop on that witch’s broom and zoom over to your local Michaels, or just go to their website to snag all of the holiday decor you need.