Whether you plan to create a boo-tiful Halloween table scape filled with charming pumpkin decor or want to host the scariest haunted house party your neighborhood has ever seen, Walmart has you covered. There’s really no such thing as too early to start planning decorations for scary season, but exactly when does Walmart put out Halloween stuff?

When will Halloween decor hit Walmart store shelves?

Customers can expect to start to seeing Walmart’s Halloween products just after Labor Day, a member of the Walmart media team tells Romper. So, while there is no specific date just yet for 2022, you can expect Halloween stuff to start trickling in around the same time your kids head back to school. (Which gives you some alone time to stroll around and fill your cart, right?)

Yes, those empty shelves you spotted on your grocery run last week will soon be filled to the brim with festive Halloween goods to deck your haunted halls.

Shop Walmart Halloween decor online now

If you, like me, are already in a spooky state of mind, Walmart has a ton of ghoulish goods and gourds ripe for shopping on their website right now.

Literally anything and everything you need to get ready for Halloween can be found online at Walmart. Is there a better way to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping than with a giant inflatable ghost to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home this year? Personally, I don’t think so.

From adorable throw pillows to cozy up with on the couch to creepy candles with vampire vibes galore, the Halloween shopping selection already available from Walmart is downright spellbinding. You can even shop the coolest costumes for kids, Halloween party supplies, and so much more straight from your smartphone with the Walmart app.

It may still technically be summer, but spooky season is just a hop, skip, and a jump-scare away. So, if you happen to turn on Hocus Pocus while you shop online for Halloween stuff at Walmart, I won’t judge you one single bit. Because, truthfully, I just did the same.