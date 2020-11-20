I’ve seen advertisements for Santa ornaments with face masks, cookie plates with Mrs. Claus in a face mask, and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer wearing a face mask on a face mask. But I never could have predicted the latest holiday/pandemic mash-up: face masks for Elf on the Shelf. Honestly, it makes perfect sense. The mischievous Scout elf, based on the book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition by mother-daughter duo Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, would need some PPE for this year’s holiday hijinks. And we know just where to find them.

Naturally, the intrepid crafters of Etsy have this novelty item on lock for you. (We'd expect nothing less.) There are classic medical style elf masks, Christmas fabric masks covered in holly, and others decorated with snowflakes. Elf could easily wear a different mask each day of the month! There's even a printable face mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant spray kit you can order on Etsy. For the parent who wants to take their Elf shenanigans to the next level, you’d be hard pressed to find a more on the nose prop for 2020.

In fact, so many smart entrepreneurs have jumped on the Elf mask train, it feels like Elf has just as many face protection options as the average U.S. citizen. And you’ll pay roughly the same amount as you would for human-size masks as you will for these cute accessories. Which makes sense. I mean, consider the difficulty of sewing a mask that measures 1.5 centimeters high by 3 centimeters wide. That takes some serious skill, and costs accordingly.

So what does the the Elf on the Shelf company have to say about all this personal protection? "All Scout Elves are 100% healthy, since they are magical beings from the North Pole, they do not get human sicknesses and do not need to quarantine or wear masks" a statement from The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf®, verified via Kris Kringle himself. "But they do like to set a good example for humans and may choose to model safety protocols for their families" the note goes on to say. "In a year when many are longing for a comforting return to the celebrations of the season, Santa's Scout Elves are ready to bring joy and good cheer to all!"

And, not surprisingly, Elf on the Shelf HQ is also getting in on the mask production fun. The company has published a link where parents can print their Elf masks from their home printer. All you need are a pair of scissors and some nimble fingers.

Is printing out an itsy bitsy Elf mask a bit extra? Sure. But it’s worth it, right? What could be better than watching the delight in your children’s eyes when they realize their scout Elf is taking the same health and safety precautions as they are this unprecedented Christmas season?