Customer service, retail, and food service can be very tiring, stressful, and thankless jobs sometimes. Most employees at these places are expected to work nights, weekends, and even holidays, while most of us are at home relaxing. And while a lot of people try to plan ahead, sometimes things are out of your control — like burning the Christmas ham. So knowing Whole Foods Christmas Day and Christmas Eve hours is pretty important in case you need a last minute dinner substitute.

Whole Foods Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Hours

Unfortunately for us, but thankfully for their hard-working hourly employees, Whole Foods will be closed on Christmas Day, and will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve, with the hours depending on your specific location.

And while you won’t be able to grab another Christmas ham that day, you can still get essentials, like coffee, from Starbucks and your local big-chain pharmacy, who should have bags of coffee beans for your sanity. Your local big-chain pharmacy will also have batteries for that new toy Santa brought, in case he forgot to put them in the toy already. And thankfully, the movie theater is open if you need to get away from Uncle Bob, or need something to eat since you burned the ham. Popcorn, candy, and soda for a holiday dinner? Sounds good to me.

Newsday LLC/Newsday/Getty Images

Just plan ahead this year. Whole Foods has some great deals on Christmas essentials, including 30% off a wide variety of cheeses, and some great Amazon Prime deals for things like prime rib roast and lobster tail if you want to have a super fancy and delish dinner. Frozen whole turkeys are even on sale for .99 a pound instead of the usual $2.99, so go ahead and grab one to defrost.