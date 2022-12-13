For some, Whole Foods is their go-to grocery store, and for others, it’s more of a destination: think specialty meats, artisanal cheeses, and, well, you get it. So, if you’re elbows deep in making your fancy butter board recipe for your Christmas gathering only to find you’re out of flaky sea salt, you’ll need to know Whole Foods’ 2022 Christmas hours. Let’s just say this is a good news, bad news situation.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Christmas Eve 2022, but their store hours are reduced. That means they’re open for last-minute shopping, just not as long as usual. Their website doesn’t list specific hours, but if you enter your zip code and select the store you’d like to visit, their online store locator tool will tell you your store’s opening and closing times.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Day 2022?

Whole Foods’ Christmas Day 2022 store hours, on the other hand, are very clear: They’re closed. Because of their reduced hours and closure for the holidays, many Whole Foods locations are offering extended hours to get your shopping done on Friday, Dec. 23, from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. (their usual hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for reference). They also offer order ahead options for the holidays.

So, now that you’re up to speed on the Whole Foods Christmas hours for 2022, how will you plan your shopping? Even if you don’t plan ahead and have to swing by Whole Foods on your way home from work Dec. 23, don’t stress too much. They’ll be there.