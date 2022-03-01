Shoppers who love the selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients available at Whole Foods will likely want to head to the store to shop for their Easter spread. After all, there are only so many places outside of a local farmer’s market to find all things organic, non-GMO, free-range, and pesticide-free to fill your shopping cart. So, you need to know if Whole Foods is open on Easter 2022. Because when you’ve boiled and dyed every egg in the house, but promised your kids a traditional scrambled egg breakfast to start the day, where else are you supposed to go?

Whole Foods Easter 2022 Hours

As it turns out, Whole Foods alters their store hours for several major holidays, but Easter Sunday isn’t one of them. According to the store’s website, many stores modify hours for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, and all Whole Foods stores are closed on Christmas Day.

So, you can plan to do your regular grocery shopping on Easter at Whole Foods, or make a quick run to the grocer if you find out about last-minute attendees for your family’s gathering and need to stock up on more charcuterie. Before you head out, be sure to check with your local store for their exact hours.

Shopping At Whole Foods On Easter Sunday

If you need to grab some organic flour to bake some Easter treats or want to add some roasted asparagus to your family’s feast on April 17, you can totally head to Whole Foods to get what you need. If your local Whole Foods normally offers curbside pickup, online ordering, or Amazon Prime delivery, those same services are likely also available on Easter Sunday. But it’s still a good idea to check with your local store for details about these services on the holiday.

If you’ve yet to plan your menu for Easter Sunday, Whole Foods has you covered. Their website boasts a selection of Easter recipes like inside-out Easter eggs (basically deviled eggs with the color on the inside) and roasted spiral-sliced ham with maple and orange marmalade glaze. Every recipe includes a shopping list that’s linked to Amazon, so if you live in one of Whole Foods’ designated zip codes, you can use your Prime membership to have everything you need delivered to your doorstep.

Or, you can just head to Whole Foods on Easter and get everything you need to complete your holiday celebration.