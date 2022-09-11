Whether wine is part of your everyday wind-down, or a special occasion treat, sometimes you’ll get the urge to snap a picture of an especially delicious bottle of wine or take a selfie of you and your friends sipping at a vineyard and post it to the ‘gram. And because you’ll be looking at the world through rosé-colored glasses, coming up with a clever caption may be a littler fuzzier than it normally is. These wine Instagram captions will come in handy whether you’re having a solo glass of wine after the kids are in bed, sharing a romantic dinner with your partner, or having a girls night in.

From famous quotes about drinking wine to puns (plenty of puns) to romantic sayings and funny thoughts, these wine-centered Instagram captions will say it all when you’d rather be sipping than thinking up a clever caption. They work well regardless of what type of wine you’re drinking, whether it’s a vintage or comes from a box (no judgment, boxed wine has come a long way) if you’re on a picnic in a vineyard or on your couch in PJs.

Read on for Instagram captions for drinking wine that will age like a fine bottle.

Wine toasts

Cheers to another day!

Here’s to a glass of wine for no reason!

Here’s to a grape day.

Caber-yay!

"Clearly, the pleasures wines afford are transitory, but so are those of the ballet or of a musical performance. Wine is inspiring and adds greatly to the joy of living.” —Napoleon

#mommyjuice

Savoring the moments my house is as quiet as the “T” in Pinot.

Made it to the finish wine at the end of the day.

They whined, I wined.

Not hard to find a Riesling to drink these days.

"Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance." —Benjamin Franklin

Romantic Instagram captions for drinking wine

There’s no one else I’d rather share a bottle with.

You’re the wine that I want.

Partners in wine.

I’d share anything with you, even my favorite wine.

On cloud wine.

Instagram captions for wine with your friends

Stopped to smell the rosés.

Wouldn’t be a proper catch up without wine.

Making pour decisions with the crew.

Wine flies when you are having fun.

You can’t sip with us.

Here’s to old wine with old friends.

Go chard or go home.

No crying in the vineyard, but you can wine.

Instagram captions for wine with dinner

Everything I eat pairs well with wine.

Every bottle of wine is a journey somewhere new.

"I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food." —W. C. Fields

Wine not try something new?

"Beer is made by men, wine by God!" —Martin Luther

"If food is the body of good living, wine is its soul." —Clifton Fadiman

A meal without wine is incomplete.

A clever Instagram caption for drinking wine may get you more engagement, or it may just show that you’re very punny and a little tipsy. Either way, you’re having a great time and you know your friends love to see it.