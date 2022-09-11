Instagram Captions

young couple taking selfies while enjoying red wine
Clever & Funny Instagram Captions For Wine O’Clock

A little wine mom humor never really goes out of style, right?

by Grace Gallagher

Whether wine is part of your everyday wind-down, or a special occasion treat, sometimes you’ll get the urge to snap a picture of an especially delicious bottle of wine or take a selfie of you and your friends sipping at a vineyard and post it to the ‘gram. And because you’ll be looking at the world through rosé-colored glasses, coming up with a clever caption may be a littler fuzzier than it normally is. These wine Instagram captions will come in handy whether you’re having a solo glass of wine after the kids are in bed, sharing a romantic dinner with your partner, or having a girls night in.

From famous quotes about drinking wine to puns (plenty of puns) to romantic sayings and funny thoughts, these wine-centered Instagram captions will say it all when you’d rather be sipping than thinking up a clever caption. They work well regardless of what type of wine you’re drinking, whether it’s a vintage or comes from a box (no judgment, boxed wine has come a long way) if you’re on a picnic in a vineyard or on your couch in PJs.

Read on for Instagram captions for drinking wine that will age like a fine bottle.

Wine toasts

  • Cheers to another day!
  • Here’s to a glass of wine for no reason!
  • Here’s to a grape day.
  • Caber-yay!
  • "Clearly, the pleasures wines afford are transitory, but so are those of the ballet or of a musical performance. Wine is inspiring and adds greatly to the joy of living.” —Napoleon

#mommyjuice

  • Savoring the moments my house is as quiet as the “T” in Pinot.
  • Made it to the finish wine at the end of the day.
  • They whined, I wined.
  • Not hard to find a Riesling to drink these days.
  • "Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance." —Benjamin Franklin

Romantic Instagram captions for drinking wine

  • There’s no one else I’d rather share a bottle with.
  • You’re the wine that I want.
  • Partners in wine.
  • I’d share anything with you, even my favorite wine.
  • On cloud wine.

Instagram captions for wine with your friends

  • Stopped to smell the rosés.
  • Wouldn’t be a proper catch up without wine.
  • Making pour decisions with the crew.
  • Wine flies when you are having fun.
  • You can’t sip with us.
  • Here’s to old wine with old friends.
  • Go chard or go home.
  • No crying in the vineyard, but you can wine.

Instagram captions for wine with dinner

  • Everything I eat pairs well with wine.
  • Every bottle of wine is a journey somewhere new.
  • "I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food." —W. C. Fields
  • Wine not try something new?
  • "Beer is made by men, wine by God!" —Martin Luther
  • "If food is the body of good living, wine is its soul." —Clifton Fadiman
  • A meal without wine is incomplete.

A clever Instagram caption for drinking wine may get you more engagement, or it may just show that you’re very punny and a little tipsy. Either way, you’re having a great time and you know your friends love to see it.