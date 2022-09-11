Instagram Captions
Clever & Funny Instagram Captions For Wine O’Clock
A little wine mom humor never really goes out of style, right?
Whether wine is part of your everyday wind-down, or a special occasion treat, sometimes you’ll get the urge to snap a picture of an especially delicious bottle of wine or take a selfie of you and your friends sipping at a vineyard and post it to the ‘gram. And because you’ll be looking at the world through rosé-colored glasses, coming up with a clever caption may be a littler fuzzier than it normally is. These wine Instagram captions will come in handy whether you’re having a solo glass of wine after the kids are in bed, sharing a romantic dinner with your partner, or having a girls night in.
From famous quotes about drinking wine to puns (plenty of puns) to romantic sayings and funny thoughts, these wine-centered Instagram captions will say it all when you’d rather be sipping than thinking up a clever caption. They work well regardless of what type of wine you’re drinking, whether it’s a vintage or comes from a box (no judgment, boxed wine has come a long way) if you’re on a picnic in a vineyard or on your couch in PJs.
Read on for Instagram captions for drinking wine that will age like a fine bottle.
Wine toasts
- Cheers to another day!
- Here’s to a glass of wine for no reason!
- Here’s to a grape day.
- Caber-yay!
- "Clearly, the pleasures wines afford are transitory, but so are those of the ballet or of a musical performance. Wine is inspiring and adds greatly to the joy of living.” —Napoleon
#mommyjuice
- Savoring the moments my house is as quiet as the “T” in Pinot.
- Made it to the finish wine at the end of the day.
- They whined, I wined.
- Not hard to find a Riesling to drink these days.
- "Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance." —Benjamin Franklin
Romantic Instagram captions for drinking wine
- There’s no one else I’d rather share a bottle with.
- You’re the wine that I want.
- Partners in wine.
- I’d share anything with you, even my favorite wine.
- On cloud wine.
Instagram captions for wine with your friends
- Stopped to smell the rosés.
- Wouldn’t be a proper catch up without wine.
- Making pour decisions with the crew.
- Wine flies when you are having fun.
- You can’t sip with us.
- Here’s to old wine with old friends.
- Go chard or go home.
- No crying in the vineyard, but you can wine.
Instagram captions for wine with dinner
- Everything I eat pairs well with wine.
- Every bottle of wine is a journey somewhere new.
- "I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food." —W. C. Fields
- Wine not try something new?
- "Beer is made by men, wine by God!" —Martin Luther
- "If food is the body of good living, wine is its soul." —Clifton Fadiman
- A meal without wine is incomplete.
A clever Instagram caption for drinking wine may get you more engagement, or it may just show that you’re very punny and a little tipsy. Either way, you’re having a great time and you know your friends love to see it.