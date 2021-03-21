Meet The Moms In Joe Biden's Cabinet

Working moms are taking up key roles within the Biden administration. In fact, there are a number of
moms within President Joe Biden's cabinet . From Vice President Kamala Harris' role as "Momala" to single-mom Rep. Deb Haaland, many of the president's closest advisers have first-hand experience with the challenges working parents currently face.
Since taking office in January, Biden has been ushering in what could prove to be one of the
most diverse presidential cabinets in U.S. history. His cabinet alone is expected to include at least seven working moms. But the cabinet isn't the only place Biden is looking to place working mothers. The president's all-female senior communications team is comprised of a majority of moms with young children. Press Secretary Jen Psaki has characterized the numerous working mothers within the Biden administration as proof that moms and women are gaining valuable representation in politics.
"This group is a force that can show young women on the Hill, in college and even younger, that women are not just the organized doers in government, but the strategic forces," NBC reported Psaki said in an interview with
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. "That's an important shift that is long overdue."
At a time when
working moms are under an incredible amount of pressure and stress, the mothers slated to be in Biden's cabinet are helping to normalize the presence and contributions of moms in the professional world. Vice President Kamala Harris Rob Carr/Getty Images News/Getty Images
When Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, she became "Momala" to his two children, 26-year-old Cole and 21-year-old Ella. The blended family has been open about their
dislike of the term stepmom — and the stigma that often comes with it. In fact, Harris and Emhoff's ex-wife are reported to be close friends. Secretary of the Treasury Dr. Janet Yellen MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Dr. Janet Yellen shares a son, 39-year-old Robert Akerlof, with husband George Akerlof. According to
TIME, Yellen has said her husband, who is a Nobel laureate and economics professor, was "a completely full partner" when it came to childcare and housework. Their son is now an economics professor at the University of Warwick. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Linda Thomas-Greenfield shares two children with her husband Lafayette Greenfield, who is himself a former diplomat. Their daughter Lindsay is reported to have followed in her parents' footsteps with
a career at the State Department while their son Lafayette II reportedly works in law. Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Dr. Cecilia Rouse The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
With her confirmation earlier this month, Dr. Cecilia Rouse became the
first Black chair of the White House Economic Council. She has two daughters — Nidal and Safa — with her husband, Ford Morrison. She's previously discussed the challenges of juggling motherhood with her roles on the National Economic Council under former President Bill Clinton and the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Barack Obama. In a 2013 talk at Northwestern University, she joked one of her daughters had cried, "I wish Obama hadn't won!" when his election meant the family would be moving to Washington, D.C. "One of the things I always felt is that there are many, many people that can advise the president, but Nidal and Safa only have one mom," an article from Northwestern reported Rouse said.