Meet The Moms In Joe Biden's Cabinet

Working moms are taking up key roles within the Biden administration. In fact, there are a number of moms within President Joe Biden's cabinet . From Vice President Kamala Harris' role as "Momala" to single-mom Rep. Deb Haaland, many of the president's closest advisers have first-hand experience with the challenges working parents currently face.

Since taking office in January, Biden has been ushering in what could prove to be one of the most diverse presidential cabinets in U.S. history. His cabinet alone is expected to include at least seven working moms. But the cabinet isn't the only place Biden is looking to place working mothers. The president's all-female senior communications team is comprised of a majority of moms with young children. Press Secretary Jen Psaki has characterized the numerous working mothers within the Biden administration as proof that moms and women are gaining valuable representation in politics.

"This group is a force that can show young women on the Hill, in college and even younger, that women are not just the organized doers in government, but the strategic forces," NBC reported Psaki said in an interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. "That's an important shift that is long overdue."

At a time when working moms are under an incredible amount of pressure and stress, the mothers slated to be in Biden's cabinet are helping to normalize the presence and contributions of moms in the professional world.

Vice President Kamala Harris Rob Carr/Getty Images News/Getty Images When Kamala Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, she became "Momala" to his two children, 26-year-old Cole and 21-year-old Ella. The blended family has been open about their dislike of the term stepmom — and the stigma that often comes with it. In fact, Harris and Emhoff's ex-wife are reported to be close friends.

Secretary of the Treasury Dr. Janet Yellen MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images Dr. Janet Yellen shares a son, 39-year-old Robert Akerlof, with husband George Akerlof. According to TIME, Yellen has said her husband, who is a Nobel laureate and economics professor, was "a completely full partner" when it came to childcare and housework. Their son is now an economics professor at the University of Warwick.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Gina Raimondo was sworn in as secretary of Commerce in early March. The former governor of Rhode Island has two teenage children — daughter Ceci and son Tommy — with husband Andrew Moffit, according to the Providence Journal.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Newly sworn-in Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has three children with husband Dan Mulhern, daughters Kathryn and Cecelia, and son Jack. The couple have been open about how they divide work and childcare — Mulhern became the "lead" parent at home when Granholm was elected governor of Michigan — with Mulhern even penning a letter to their son Jack on how flipping the traditional gender roles served as a "wondrous beginning" to redefining manhood.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Linda Thomas-Greenfield shares two children with her husband Lafayette Greenfield, who is himself a former diplomat. Their daughter Lindsay is reported to have followed in her parents' footsteps with a career at the State Department while their son Lafayette II reportedly works in law.