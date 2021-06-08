Your Dad Will Totally Love These Father's Day Zoom Backgrounds

Thanks to video chat, celebrating Father’s Day with the dad in your life from afar isn’t so bad because you at least still get to see his smiling face. If you want to add some extra festive vibes to the call, you can download one or two Zoom backgrounds for Father’s Day to make him feel totally seen and loved. Whether it’s a shot of a beloved sports stadium, a still from one of his favorite shows, or a sweet message, a good background always makes a video chat a little more fun.
If you’re no stranger to Zoom, you know that there are all kinds of great backgrounds that you can add to calls. You can bring some humor to the convo with a wild graphic or you can set yourself up in front of a faux bookshelf to disguise your very messy house during a work chat. There is no shortage of fantastic background options available, which is obviously great for everyday chats, but it’s also why it can sometimes be difficult to find niche backgrounds for a specific purpose, like Father’s Day.
With some digging, you can definitely find some Father’s Day-specific Zoom backgrounds as well as some more general options that may better represent your relationship with the dad you’re celebrating. Whether you want to send an obvious message, liven up the chat a little, or give a subtle nod to something you know he loves, there’s a Zoom background that’s perfect for the occasion.
While nothing can replace the joy of celebrating the dad in your life in person, a video chat is a pretty good long-distance alternative. And, no, you don’t need a Father’s Day Zoom background to make the call meaningful, but it sure will help make it feel a little more like a celebration.