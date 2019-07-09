I have news to make your long week just a little bit brighter: Prime Day is right around the corner, and this year it will last two full days. I am humbled and grateful. This year’s event is the longest Prime Day sale in the company’s history, and these Amazon Prime Day hacks will help you make the most of those glorious 48 hours.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 begins Monday, July 15 at midnight PST, 3 a.m. EST (who knows, maybe you’ll be up nursing and Ama-zoning out) but if you’re not into shopping in the middle of the night, don’t fret, the Prime Day sale will run all through July 16, 2019.

Amazon actually uses Prime Day as a way to thank their Prime members; the “holiday” started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, according to BlackFriday.com (nothing makes me feel as weird as realizing that Amazon has been in existence for two-thirds of my life) and it's been highly anticipated each year since. Prime Day deals are available exclusively to Prime members, but if you’re not a member, we have a workaround for you later on. While this sale offers boundless opportunities to snag a deal, it's a flash sale, and once an item sells out, it won’t be replenished at the same steal of a price. This basically means that Prime Day is the digital equivalent of walking into Walmart on Black Friday; you need to be prepared with knowledge and strategy to assure you don’t miss out on what's most important to you. These hacks will help.

1. Sign Up For Amazon Prime If you’re not a Prime member yet, I applaud your patience (but keep in mind this is coming from the person who starts peering out the window like a creep mere hours after placing an online order). For the uninitiated, Prime is a service offered through Amazon which gives members special perks including two-day delivery and access to video and music streaming. The subscription is offered at either $12.99 a month or $119 a year (the better deal). There are also discounted Prime subscriptions for students and Medicare or EBT card holders. To take advantage of Prime Day if you’re not a member, consider trying the 30-day free trial. If you’ve already done the trial (busted) or have cancelled a Prime membership in the last year, you won’t be eligible for the trial, but you can opt for a one-month membership which makes sense if you remember to cancel it after Prime Day.

2. Download the Amazon App or Amazon Assistant Before July 15, download the Amazon app. I can’t stress this enough; just go do it now so I can relax knowing you’re in good hands. Within the app, go to Settings, and turn on your Notifications. From there, you can select “Watch this deal” under your Watched and Waitlisted deals to get an alert when an item you're watching goes on sale on the big day. If you don’t want to download the app, install Amazon Assistant on your browser. The Assistant will notify you when the deals you’re watching are about to go live and will show you daily deals.

3. Put Items In Your Cart Ahead Of Time Within the app, search the words “sneak peek” to see a list of things that will be going on sale at some point during Prime Day(s). The most clever among us will add the items we want to our cart before they go on sale so they’re waiting as soon as the price drops. There are same things (all Amazon products including the Kindle Fire or The Echo, for example) that you can be almost certain will go on sale, so add away.

4. Invite Your Family To Share Your Prime (Or Ask To Be Invited) Amazon It wasn’t long ago that my fiancé and I realized we both had Amazon Prime accounts which seemed ridiculous, so we compromised: I got rid of mine and now his subscription pays for both of us, which is great, except my recommendations now include far more outdoor gear and windshield wiper fluid than I’m comfortable with. I digress. Amazon now gives the option to create an “Amazon Household” where two adults and up to four children can all use the same account for no additional charge. You can monitor your kids' shopping activity and approve them before their purchases go through. Come Prime Day, get the whole family to shop simultaneously.

5. Check Other Websites Unsurprisingly, Prime Day is a huge shopping day, and other companies want to take advantage of all the people online with their credit cards ready to flex. If something sells out on Amazon, or just to compare pricing, make sure you have tabs for Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and any other competitive store open. You just might find a better deal somewhere else.

6. Join the Waitlist For Lightning Deals Lightning Deals strike suddenly and sell out quickly (sometimes within just a few minutes.) If you miss a sale, you can click “Join Waitlist” which means you’ll be given access to the sale price if someone removes the item from their cart.

7. Ask Alexa Alexa may know something you don’t (terrifying, sorry) but she’s not just going to give away her secrets. As relayed recently by Hello Giggles, Alexa may answer in poems or riddles when asked about Prime Day Deals and CNet is speculating that some of the deals Alexa is privy to may only be available for voice purchase.

8. Take Advantage Of Bonus Deals Amazon As if you needed an incentive to shop on Prime Day, Amazon is rolling out bonus deals. You’ll get $10 in Amazon credit for using the app or Assistant for the first time, and you’ll also get a $10 credit when reloading $100 or more to your Amazon gift card for the first time. Also, if you spend $10 at Whole Foods either in-store or on Prime Now between July 3 and 16, you’ll get $10 to spend on Prime Day. Guys, it’s free money. Kind of.

9. Make A Shopping List Do not wake up on July 15 without a plan and expect things to go smoothly. Make a list of things you want to get before you start shopping. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement and make impulse buys, but with some sort of strategy, you hopefully won't find yourself regretting 90 percent of the purchases you made. No matter how streamlined a retailer's return procedure is, returning anything anywhere is annoying.