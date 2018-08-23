Multitasking is something every mom does, every day, without even realizing it half the time. What other choice do you have when you need to pack lunches, make pediatrician appointments, sign homework and put a load of laundry in the dryer all in under 10 minutes? Naturally, this uber-efficient approach makes sense when it comes to makeup, too — so when you find one amazing product for your lips, cheeks, and eyes, it's cause for serious celebration. Not only are you saving time, you're saving space in your makeup bag, too!

Perhaps our mothers and grandmothers had more time for complicated makeup routines involving multiple steps every morning, but moms today are busier than ever. You might feel like you're lucky if you can manage to brush your teeth and stick your hair in a top knot before you rush out the door. Thankfully, though, more and more brands are realizing that the time has come for streamlined beauty. So even if pulling off the perfect cat-eye is something you can only manage on special occasions, you don't have to settle for the "lip balm only" look just because you're always running late. And from mess-free makeup in stick form to sheer creams and gels that blend like a dream, these products are as foolproof as they are practical (so there's less chance of making a mistake and having to start all over again).

Once you go the multifunctional makeup route, you might never go back!

1 Josie Maran Vibrancy Argan Oil Fresh Face Paint Palette $42 Josie Maran An incredibly versatile product that can be used on basically your entire face, the four hues in this palette magically work for every skin tone. Use the rose gold and gold shades, Forcefield and Enlightenment, to highlight; the earthy Dreamer to sculpt and contour, and vibrant pink Sweetness for a pop of color.

2 NARS The Multiple $39 Nars Cosmetics This award-winning classic glides on as a cream for a sheer finish and gives the eyes, cheeks, lips, and even body a gorgeous glow. Available in a variety of shades (shown here in the bestselling Orgasm).

3 Wander Beauty Carryon Lip & Cheek Gel $22 Wander Beauty Perfectly portable, this lightweight gel can be layered for a look that's either subtle and sheer or deep and dramatic. Formulated with avocado oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter for maximum hydration.

4 Bite Beauty Multistick The Multistick $24 Bite Beauty Made for use on the lips, cheeks, and eyes, this easy-to-blend stick comes in a 23 different shades that highlight, contour, and complement every complexion.

5 Bare Minerals Glee All-Over Face Color $22 bareMinerals Kind of like blush for your entire face, this ever-popular product is ideal for creating the kind of fresh, healthy glow that comes from a brisk walk in the crisp autumn air (even when you've been stuck in an office all day).

6 ILIA BEAUTY Multi-Stick $34 ILIA Beauty Sweep this best-seller over your cheeks, lips, and eyelids to add brightness and warmth — not to mention moisture, thanks to ingredients including sunflower seed oil and shea butter.

7 Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick $45 Charlotte Tilbury Another bestseller, this Ibiza-inspired fave comes in easy-to-blend, light-diffusing colors that can be used anywhere on the face and feature ingredients that plump skin and hydrate the skin.

8 Tata Harper Volumizing Lip & Cheek Tint $39 Amazon Fight fine lines while giving yourself a deceptively youthful radiance with this cult favorite, which contains hyaluronic acid to plump the skin as well as a selection of powerful anti-aging botanicals like green tea, acai, lavender, calendula, and jasmine oil.