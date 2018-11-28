Sunday is the first day of Advent. For many of us, that means enjoying the time-honored tradition of opening the first door of the Advent calendar. Long a pastime of only the young, Advent Calendars have evolved to entertain the whole family. So this year, I've compiled the best Advent calendars for moms — because after playing taxi driver, short order cook, maid and mama, I deserve a fun little surprise every day.

I remember my Advent Calendar growing up. It was a big, quilted thing my mom would hang on the wall, and each day we'd move a little felt toy closer and closer to Christmas. My kids have had all kinds of festive Advent calendars over the years, from the traditional sort filled with chocolate to cool sticker Advent calendars that work like a puzzle and so many more. But the best Advent calendars for moms are way more exciting in my book, because they can include anything from high-end beauty products to cozy knitted things, to decadent, over the top chocolate and wine. There are way more options than there are days in Advent, so maybe do yourself a solid and buy a few. I mean, it is the holidays. What better way to reward yourself, every day?

1 Beer Me Kalea Brewery Costco brings it home every single time. Can they do no wrong? First, they have this cheesecake, which essentially turned me into a drooling puddle of saliva and made me gain a few pounds. Now, they're selling a German Beer Advent Calendar made by Kalea Brewery, as Simplemost reported. A beer a day for 24 days? Challenge accepted. Sadly, this calendar isn't available online; you have to physically visit a brick and mortar Costco to buy. But that's NBD: I called my local Costco, and they told me the calendar retails for $60, and they even had a few left (in Brooklyn, New York no less). They really know how to order in bulk, those Costco guys.

2 Lush Wins Holy crap there are some serious savings happening here. This Lush Advent calendar has everything from bath bombs to shower gels, and it's packaged in a gorgeous reusable hat box. I think my daughter might actually cut me forit, so I'm going to have to hid this one from her. Not to mention that at aged 7, she already nicks my lotions. $100 Lush 12 Lush goodies in a reusable box. It's gorgeous, and filled with exactly what you'd expect from the famous store. Bath bombs, shower gels, and soaps. SEE ON LUSH

3 Everything You Need $89 Amazon There's nothing more festive than a tree-shaped Advent calendar. This one is filled with 24 mini versions of luxury products from Rituals, including candles, shower gels, lotions and more, all designed to make your skin care routine a little more zen. SEE ON AMAZON Why is it that small products are so much cuter than the big ones? This Advent calendar from Amazon features 24 different high-end toiletries, from lotions, to serums, to shower gels, and the adorable tree shape is perfect for the season.

4 A Cuppa $30 Uncommon Goods Perfect for your tea-loving family, this tea calendar contains a sachet of specially-designed tea for each day of Advent. At just over a dollar a day, it's one of the more affordable food and beverage Advent calendars available. SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS As a tea devotee, I can't imagine a more relaxing Advent calendar out there. Although, I would caution against opening this one at night, as you might be getting a serious bite of caffeine that you won't want to consume before bed. This selection includes teas like Scandinavian elderflower and Chinese black teas.

5 Definitely Open This One At Night $80 LoveHoney $320 worth of sex toys for just $80. You really can't beat the price. No matter what kind of kinky (or vanilla) thing you're into, this Advent calendar has something for everyone, from a bullet vibrator to a feather tickler. SEE ON LOVEHONEY After a long day of shopping and making merry, it might be nice to make things a whole lot merrier with your partner, am I right? Probably keep this box from the kids, but it is undoubtedly the most-fun box on the list. Do your best Anastasia Grey (with proper consent) and have a great time. Did you know there's research out there that says that couples who are open with each other and talk about what they like sexually are happier in their marriage? That's what The Gottman Institute reported.

6 Goodies Galore $90 Harry and David Filled to the brim with Moose Munch, chocolate covered cherries, malted milk balls, truffles, cookies, and more, this Advent calendar is for someone with a rather discerning sweet tooth. SEE ON HARRY AND DAVID True story: I love outlet malls, and it seems that every outlet mall I've ever been to has a Harry and David. I can't help but stop in and get a few bags of Moose Munch, and maybe pick up a gift of fancy-wrapped pears for a friend. This Advent calendar has all of their best goodies, and would make a fabulous gift.

7 Wine On $170 Give Them Beer 12 half bottles of wine fill this Advent calendar with the kind of joy only a good cabernet can bring. A mix of white, red, and sparkling, it's sure to have plenty to please your palate. SEE ON GIVE THEM BEER This calendar doesn't mess around. 12 half bottles (two glasses per bottle) of wine make up this collection. It's a great winter warmer to go with your new weighted blanket.

8 Color Me Ready For The Holiday $7 Amazon A new, relaxing twist on the traditional Advent calendar. This coloring book features 24 original designs for you to color on each of the nights leading up to the big day. SEE ON AMAZON This is pretty unique. This Advent calendar is actually 24 coloring book pages, each designed with an original work of art meant to be colored one day at a time. At $7, there's no reason to pass this up. It's even great for older kids and partners, so I'd buy a few. Note that it does not include markers or coloring pencils, so make sure you stock up.

9 For The Stationery Obsessed Mom $130 Kikki-K Fancy pens, stationery, desk decorations, pricey candles and more make up this elegant box. If you're a planner addict or if you love the feel of a heavy pen in your hand as you write your handwritten thank you notes the minute you receive a gift, this classy Advent calendar is for you. SEE ON KIKKI-K