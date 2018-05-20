10 Cheap Graduation Gifts For Preschoolers That Are Actually Priceless

Graduation gifts aren't just for teens leaving high school behind or young adults ditching their dorms for good. Preschool graduation is a pretty big deal, too — not to mention an emotional one (probably more for you than your kid though, TBH). Not only does it signify an important early academic moment, it also represents the transition from little kid to big kid (like, for real this time). How did it happen so fast? Sadly, you can't stop time... but you can make this moment a special one. So what are some great, cheap graduation gifts for preschoolers? (Hey, just because you want the moment to be special doesn't mean you have to dip into her college fund.)

Luckily, even though she's a big kid now, that doesn't mean she needs a big, expensive gift. Something fun, something meaningful, something that shows how proud you are of all her accomplishments this year... that's all you really have to think about. Of course, it doesn't hurt to choose a present that will help to prepare her for next year — and there are lots of ways to do that for around $20 or less. Which is a good thing, because remember that aforementioned college fund? You should probably start contributing to it now. (But first, check out these gifts.)