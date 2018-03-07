For some people, the first sign of a pregnancy could come to them in a dream. There are some types of dreams that people believe predict pregnancy — if anything, they're at least an indication that you're thinking about it. It all depends on how you interpret these nightly visions.

There different ways to approach dream interpretation. First, some dream interpreters see symbols in dreams as a very personal and individualized experience. “I look at dreams from a psychological perspective. It’s what your associations are that counts,” Layne Dalfen, Dream Analyst and author of Have A Great Dream, tells Romper via phone. For instance, say a person dreams about fish. A person who keeps an aquarium and has pleasant associations with fish would interpret the symbol very differently than someone who is extremely allergic to eating seafood. It’s all about your own experiences with various symbols and what they mean to you personally.

It’s generally important to keep an open mind and think symbolically when interpreting dreams. “Your dreams are a reflection of your day. In fact, they can be brutally honest commentary! Except they speak to us in metaphors rather than in literal language,” Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, Professional Dream Analyst, tells Romper via email. Whatever you think about dreams and their interpretations, here are some ways an early pregnancy may make itself known in your subconscious.

1. Fish Shutterstock In some cases, those who are expecting may dream about underwater creatures. “If you dream of fish, tadpoles or other small water dwelling creatures, it can certainly be a message to you from your body that you are pregnant. These water dwelling creatures symbolize the embryo thriving within the amniotic fluid. In my first trimester, I dreamed of fish like crazy,” explains Loewenberg.

2. Snakes Depending on your feelings about reptiles, this symbol might be pretty unnerving. But dreaming about snakes is sometimes seen as a sign of pregnancy, as noted in Baby Med. If these animals are slithering through your dreams, it may be time for a pregnancy test.

3. Maternal Figures Look for maternal symbols in your dreams. “Dreaming of your own mother or other popular mothers such as Madonna (whose name means mother) or Angelina Jolie can also be a sign of pregnancy as they represent your upcoming role of mother,” says Loewenberg. “It's a particularly good sign if they are a helpful or positive character in your dreams as that is a sign of things going well!”

4. Eating An Apple Shutterstock This simple fruit can hold a lot of symbolic meaning. In particular, dreaming about eating an apple may symbolize early pregnancy, as noted in Dream-Meaning. Maybe your desire for conception has come to fruition, in other words.

5. Planting Vegetables It looks like a lot of pregnancy symbols relate to agriculture and harvests. “Fruits, veggies, vines and other flora are common in our early pregnancy dreams as they represent fertility, being "fruitful" and multiplying,” says Loewenberg.

6. Seeds Yeah, the symbolism here isn't too difficult to figure out. Seeds are sometimes a sign of pending pregnancy in dreams, as noted in Aunty Flo. Pay attention if you're scattering seeds or filling a bird feeder in one of your dreams.

7. Going For A Walk Do you dream about taking long hikes or even going for a stroll around the neighborhood? Dreams about walking may symbolize the long journey of a pregnancy, as noted in Babble. Those nine months are quite the journey for most moms, after all.

8. Falling Rain Shutterstock Stormy dreams might mean big changes for your life. Falling rain can represent fertility, as noted in Dream Stop. It gives new meaning to the term baby shower.

9. Rabbits Because of their speedy reproductive habits, rabbits are symbols of fertility in many cultures. So it isn't a big surprise that dreaming about rabbits may mean you have a new baby on the way, according to What's Your Sign. A different adorable creature might soon be in your life.