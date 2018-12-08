10 Elf On The Shelf Printable Letters From Santa, That'll Make Your Kids Flip
Christmas is a magical time for kids, and it's even more magical if there's an 'Elf on the Shelf' giving them an in with Santa. The elves do magical surveillance on the little ones in your house, heading back to the North Pole every night to report on your kids' behavior (because not even Santa can singlehandedly monitor the naughty and nice lists). That means it makes perfect sense for the elf to deliver a special, personalized note from the man himself, but that may sound like a lot of work. Luckily, there are lots of 'Elf on the Shelf' printable letters from Santa that you can download, and they'll make your life so much easier.
A printable letter has a big advantage: even if you forget about it until the last minute, it just takes a couple of minutes to choose one and print. There are lots of different options for what you want the letter to say. You can pick a pre-written message, or choose a template that you can edit yourself. There are letters that warn kids that they're in danger of ending up on the naughty list, or give them major kudos for securing a spot on the nice list. My personal favorite is a super tiny letter that's easy for the elf to carry — super thoughtful of Santa to use such small stationary.
Here are 10 sweet letters from Santa that your elf can deliver.
1Naughty List Letter
'From the Desk of Santa' Letter
Hopefully you won't need to send this one, but a sternly worded letter from Santa should be a big help in correcting any naughty behavior reported by your elf.
2Elf Delivered Letter
After your 'Elf on the Shelf' delivers your kid's letter to Santa, they can return from the North Pole with this acknowledgement that they received the note in hand.
3Striped Stationary
It may be written on Santa's personal stationary, but this letter is fully editable, so you can tweak it to say exactly what you want. (Printable file only)
4Letter and Envelope
Letter from Santa with Envelope
This letter comes with a matching envelope template to prove it was magically delivered from the North Pole. (Printable file only)
5Hello And Goodbye Letters
This set of letters from Santa will welcome an 'Elf on the Shelf' into your home, and leave behind a sweet message when it's time to head back to the North Pole.
6Elf-Sized Letters
At about 2 x 3 inches, these little letters from Santa are the perfect size for an elf to carry back from the North Pole to your home. Heads up, this is just a print for the stationary and envelope to write your own letter "from Santa" so give yourself an extra minute or two to jot down a sweet or scolding note.
7Santa's Letterhead
This printable bundle comes with a letter from Santa, a 'Nice List' certificate, and a cute matching envelope.
8Santa's Seal
This letterhead comes with Santa's seal in the bottom corner to make it look extra North Pole official.
9Thank You Letter
This printable comes with two different versions of the Santa letter. One mentions the 'Elf on the Shelf', but the other works for families who aren't under elf surveillance this year. It also includes a 'thank you' template for Santa to leave behind after he eats his cookies.
10Stationary Set
This 10-piece stationary set includes everything you need to print up letters to and from Santa and your elf.
