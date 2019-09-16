Halloween is basically a time to live out your wildest aspirations, whether it's adopting a certain personality or wearing an outfit you wouldn't otherwise put on. And the same goes for kids — so if your little one is already showing political aspirations, then, really, why wouldn't you help them pursue an Elizabeth Warren Halloween costume? When a parent's creative inspiration and a child's love for dress up come together, they can make Halloween magic.

There are so many reasons why dressing up as the Massachusetts senator makes perfect sense for your kid. Because, seriously, Warren is working it on the campaign trail, and there's really no reason why your kid can't bring that energy to hitting up houses while trick-or-treating. Plus, why not give them a chance dress up this Halloween as an educated, bad*ss woman whose speech on the Senate floor led to a movement and her own #LetLizSpeak hashtag?

Yeah, so if you have a change-maker on your hands, then the 70-year-old, Oklahoma-born grandmother is basically the costume your little one needs. Here's everything required to pull off the Warren's look, including her staple black camisole and pants, as well as suggestions for a colorful blazer to bring it all together.