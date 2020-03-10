Since the days of Ancient Greece when bras were invented, women have been dealing with the agony and ecstasy of this little piece of lingerie. And while most of us have years of bra-shopping experience under our belts by the time we hit childbearing age, that doesn't make buying a bra for nursing and/or pumping any easier. Fortunately brassiere innovators have caught up with the times, and there are plenty of great bras for nursing, pumping, and just living in ... and they're a lot more cute and comfortable than nursing bras used to be.

First, remember when looking at these options that the key word here is “live in.” There are dozens of bras on the market that purport to make breastfeeding and pumping a breeze. But that doesn’t mean you’ll want to wear them every other hour of the day. When you’re living like a walking talking milk factory, having some last gasp of femininity to cling to can be crucial for your mental and emotional health. You are more than the sum of your pumped ounces. You are a bright, beautiful, super hero of a woman and you deserve to look and feel that why while caring for your most precious creation. These bras will help you do just that.

1. Everyday Bra™ Everyday Bra™ Storq | $44 Available in sizes 1 to 5 see on Storq Simple, cute, easy to adjust for breasts in flux, Everyday Bra is just that: something you can throw on each day while nursing or pumping.

2. Simply Sublime Nursing Bra Simply Sublime Nursing Bra Willow Pump | $40 S to XL-Busty see on Willow Pump Real talk: Going to sleep can often mean waking up with engorged, leaking, painful boobs. By the looks of it, this super cozy Simply Sublime Nursing Bra will let you rest easy and give a little cushion before you wake up for another feeding.

3. BabyBuddha® Breast Pump Complete Kit BabyBuddha® Breast Pump Complete Kit Baby Buddha Products | $190 One size see on Baby Buddha Products Fit is a factor in any bra, be it for pumping, nursing, or just wearing. This BabyBuddha brand provides more coverage and support to hold pumps in place freeing you up to use your hands.

4. The Larken X The Larken X Larken | $48 XS to XL see on larken One of the trickier parts of pumping bras is pulling the pumps out once you're done. The Larken makes this easy with its X design that avoids any spillage.

5. Essential Pump & Nurse All in One Nursing and Hands-Free Pumping Bra Essential Pump & Nurse All in One Nursing and Hands Free Pumping Bra Amazon | $26 XS to XL see on amazon What can we say? If you have to pump, this is the way to do it. Hands-free is the way to be, and this basic bra is one of the more affordable options, too. Better yet, this bra fits most pump models including Medela, Lansinoh, Philips, Avent, Bellema, Ameda, Spectra and Evenflo.

6. Natori Women's Hidden Glamour Maternity Natori Women's Hidden Glamour Maternity Amazon | $53 34B to 40D (price depends on size) see on amazon Natori is known for their super supportive bras that work well for small and bigger breasted women alike. The same is true when it comes to postpartum options and this maternity option adds a nice little lace element to look more like a regular bra.

7. Cake Maternity Women's Cotton Candy Luxury Seamless Maternity And Nursing Bra Cake Maternity Women's Cotton Candy Luxury Seamless Maternity And Nursing Bra Amazon | $60 S to XL see on amazon We like this Cake Maternity Cotton Candy number because it has a nice sporty look that seems perfect for a walk around the park with the stroller followed by an easy nurse on a picnic blanket. Oh yeah, and it's an award winner taking home the Mom's Choice Award Winner, UK Mother & Baby prize in 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

8. Blue Canoe Organic Cotton No Wire Comfort Day/Maternity/Nursing Bra Blue Canoe Organic Cotton No Wire Comfort Day/Maternity/Nursing Bra Amazon | $52 S to XL see on amazon Underwire is great and all, but with swollen boobs, sometimes you need something a little softer. This Blue Canoe number is supportive without any metal involved.

9. Supermom All-in-One Bra Supermom All-in-One Bra Simple Wishes | $50 32D to 40DD see on simple wishes Here's the deal, holding pumps is exhausting. Especially if you're pumping at work and trying to multitask. Fortunately, this SuperMom All-in-One Bra gets it and allows you to pump and work all at the same time.