Happy birthday, Harry Potter! As devoted Potter fans are most likely aware, July 31st is the day the "boy who lived" was born... and it just so happens to be the birthday of his creator, J.K. Rowling, as well. While Rowling never specified the year of Harry's birth (only the day), clever fans have deduced that Harry is turning 38 this year. If the fact that your favorite boy wizard is pushing 40 make you feel about as old as Dumbledore, you're not alone. Luckily, you can always cheer yourself up with some funny Harry Potter birthday GIFs and memes.

After all, birthdays play a rather prominent role in the whole Potter mythology: Harry found out he was a wizard on his 11th birthday, thanks to a surprise visit from Hagrid in the very first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. It wasn't until the second installment in the series, however, that Rowling left a clue about the exact year of his birth. As MetroUK explained, in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the Nearly Headless Nick character was celebrating the 500th anniversary of his "deathday" (which happened in 1492). That means the Chamber of Secrets was set in 1992, at which point Harry Potter was 12 years old… so he had to have been born in 1980. Aha! (J.K. Rowling, by the way, turns 53 today. Which, if you’re obsessed with all things Potter, you probably already know.)

Perhaps she'll spend her day looking at GIFs and memes like these!

1 Everyday I’m Dumblin’ Giphy Even the usually sour-faced Snape and dignified Dumbledore know how to get down when the occasion calls for dancing, and the addition of animated birthday hats makes this hilarious clip even more fun.

2 Happy Happy From Hagrid & Hedwig Giphy Who wouldn’t feel happy to see this pair peeking through the window? And an owl is a pretty great present, TBH.

3 Let Them Eat Cupcakes Giphy Even Death Eaters know that birthdays call for cupcakes. And “Strawberry & Death” sounds like a plausible enough hipster flavor, right?

4 Don’t Forget To RSVP! So maybe Voldemort’s face isn’t the first thing you want to see when you walk into a party, but at least he’s got one of those jaunty party hats to distract from his nose (or lack thereof).

5 You Say It’s Your Birthday? Imgur It’s his birthday too, yeah! How cool would it be if Harry Potter actually showed up at J.K. Rowling’s party with a wand, ready to party? (That’s probably what happens in her head.)

6 Make A Wish Giphy Poor Harry. Before Hagrid showed up with that slightly crushed cake, the kid thought he was gonna be stuck with his mean relatives, no candles or frosting for miles. (Send this one to someone who has a habit of feeling sorry for themselves on their birthday.)

7 Lightning Strikes Giphy Awww, little baby Harry! This is perfect for a Potter fan who’s celebrating their baby’s first birthday (or just somebody who digs cool scars).

8 Mr. Potter’s Wild Ride Giphy Know somebody who’s birthday festivities have a way of going off the rails? They’ll definitely appreciate this scene from The Chamber of Secrets when Harry and Ron crashed into The Whomping Willow.

9 It’s The Thought That Counts Giphy Oh, Hagrid. If you’re the type whose well-intentioned gifts never turn out quite the way you intended, this is definitely the birthday greeting for you!