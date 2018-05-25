While one could certainly make the argument that every day is wine day, there actually is an official National Wine Day... and it's here. Held every year on May 25, National Wine Day is a real, bonafide holiday (as much as national anything else day is, anyway). Of course, there are no official ways to celebrate besides drinking wine (duh), but there are still some festive ways to mark this all-important day on the calendar... like shopping. So what are some hilarious wine themed things to buy on National Wine Day this year?

That's right: hilarious. Because sure, you could use Wine Day as an excuse to stock up on stemware or hunt for bulk wine discounts, but there are so many super funny (and sometimes even functional) things out there that will make your life as a wine drinker that much more entertaining. Whether you're looking for something to inject a little extra humor into your daily life or a gift for a fellow vino aficionado who could use a good laugh or some silly knickknacks for entertaining, there's something on this list that's sure to bring a smile to your face. (Just remember to stop smiling while you sip so you don't dribble. That's never a good look.)