Even though Mother's Day is a day to celebrate moms, somehow moms usually still end up doing much of the preparation and cooking for Mother's Day festivities. The men in my family are usually quick to help out, but honestly, I would prefer my husband take care of our kids so that I can cook a delicious meal for my own mother and grandmother in peace. Short of ordering takeout, using an Instant Pot to make food on Mother's Day is the way to go. Which is why these 10 Instant Pot recipes for Mother's Day Brunch are absolute lifesavers in the time-saving department.

One of the wonderful things about brunch is the opportunity it gives to cook a variety of foods. Because brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch basically — if you can serve it for breakfast or lunch, you're in brunch territory. But with so much variety, your oven and stovetop can become overcrowded. This is another instance in which an Instant Pot saves the day. Not only does it get the job done in a timely manner, it frees up other kitchen appliances for cooking more yummy food.

As a mom, one thing that I really want on Mother's Day is to eat delicious food. Sticking with these 10 Instant Pot recipes for Mother's Day brunch will ensure that I get exactly what I want.

1. Homemade Instant Pot Applesauce A Spicy Perspective Ready to serve in just four minutes, this Instant Pot applesauce recipe from A Spicy Perspective is the perfect addition to a Mother's Day brunch buffet. Serve it as a topping for biscuits or as a side dish in individual ramekins to wow your guests with fancy, homemade goodness that is tasty and quick to make.

2. Instant Pot Coconut Yogurt Wholefully Yogurt is one versatile brunch food that can be served various ways. Dress up this Instant Pot coconut yogurt by Wholefully with your mom's favorite berries, grains, or a drizzle of honey for sweetness. You can also create a make-your-own yogurt parfait station for Mother's Day brunch guests by placing yogurt toppings in bowls and allowing guests to choose their own toppings. Bonus: This particular recipe is dairy-free.

3. Instant Pot Keto Crustless Quiche A Spicy Perspective My mom follows a Keto diet, so obviously I will be including some Keto dishes into my own Mother's Day brunch menu, like this crustless quiche from A Spicy Perspective. Making a quiche in the Instant Pot helps to create a fluffy, tender egg dish that everyone is sure to enjoy.

4. Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup A Cozy Kitchen While Chicken Tortilla Soup may not scream brunch, you can serve this Instant Pot recipe by A Cozy Kitchen with a slice of hearty avocado toast and a fried egg to make it a little more brunch-y. Then, if there is any left over after your Mother's Day brunch, the soup can be re-heated and eaten for dinner, which is a win-win for a mom who doesn't want to cook dinner on Mother's Day.

5. Instant Pot Banana Bread That's What Che Said The steam that the Instant Pot uses to cook food with creates breads that hold moisture and are lusciously tender. This Instant Pot banana bread recipe by That's What Che Said cooks in less than an hour inside of a loaf pan in the Instant Pot, and can be served as a delicious dessert for Mother's Day brunch.

6. Swedish Meatballs With Mushroom Gravy Wholefully Adding a meatball option to your Mother's Day brunch menu allows you to incorporate a hearty dish that can be eaten right off of a toothpick as an appetizer or alongside brunch classics like quiche or omelets. This Instant Pot Swedish meatball recipe by Wholefully features a mushroom gravy that is perfect for sopping up with a piece of toast.

7. Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs That's What Che Said For brunch get togethers in my family, my mom almost always makes delicious deviled eggs. To make her famous recipe for Mother's Day, having perfectly cooked hard boiled eggs is key. This Instant Pot recipe for hard boiled eggs by That's What Che Said produces easy-to-peel eggs with great consistency. They can also be eaten as-is as part of a scrumptious Mother's Day brunch.

8. Instant Pot Oatmeal Foodie Crush This Instant Pot oatmeal recipe from Foodie Crush can make a scrumptious addition to your Mother's Day brunch lineup. The recipe can be made using either steel cut or rolled oats, giving you the option to use whichever type of oatmeal you prefer. Allow your oats to cook in the Instant Pot for just three to four minutes and rest another 10 before serving with a variety of sweet and savory oatmeal toppings.

9. Instant Pot Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Well Plated Requiring only four minutes of pressure cooking time, this Instant Pot cauliflower mac and cheese by Well Plated is a time-saver and a crowd-pleaser all wrapped up in one cheesy dish. Serve it as part of your Mother's Day brunch menu to ensure that your guests get a good dose of healthy vegetables alongside their favorite comfort food.