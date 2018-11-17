It doesn't matter if you're a beginner in the kitchen, or practically a pro: cooking up a Thanksgiving feast is a huge challenge. The turkey takes hours to cook, hogging all your oven time and space. Then you need a big spread of sides, but you have only so many burners on your stove. It's not uncommon to find yourself in a jam on Thanksgiving, running out of time or kitchen space to get everything done. But if you've got an Instant Pot, you can pull it off without a hitch. There are many delicious 30-minute Instant Pot Thanksgiving recipes that can totally save the day.

When you're trying to get dinner on the table at a certain time, the Instant Pot can be your best friend. You can prepare veggie dishes in just minutes, and even throw a whole ham in there to give it an amazing flavor boost. It can cook, steam, sauté, or even just keep your dishes warm until it's time to chow down. It's no wonder that everyone's obsessed with the Instant Pot or that so many stores are hoping to lure shoppers in with Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

Here are 10 super quick Instant Pot recipes to complete your Thanksgiving dinner.

1 Ham Eating Richly Most grocery store hams are pre-cooked, but it's up to you to add some amazing flavor. This Instant Pot ham recipe from Eating Richly will help you do just that, leaving all your guests to wonder why your ham is so much better than all the others they've tried.

2 Potatoes Life's Ambrosia You can't have turkey day without a side of potatoes. These Instant Pot potatoes from Life's Ambrosia cook up way quicker than typical roasted potatoes.

3 Mashed Cauliflower Sweet Peas And Saffron Instant Pot mashed cauliflower is a great alternative or addition to mashed potatoes, especially if you're looking for something lighter and/or lower carb, and this recipe from Sweet Peas and Saffron looks delicious.

4 Green Beans And Mushrooms Traditional Cooking School You've gotta eat your greens on Thanksgiving, and this recipe for Instant Pot green beans from Traditional Cooking School gives them a bacony twist. (Plus, it's a nice change from the same-old green bean casserole.)

5 Brussels Sprouts Imperfectly Happy The Instant pot Brussels sprouts in this recipe from Imperfectly Happy take so little time to prepare (again, compared to typical Brussels sprouts), you might think they're magic.

6 Stuffing Devour Dinner Why, why, why do we only eat stuffing on Thanksgiving? This Instant Pot stuffing recipe from Devour Dinner might inspire you to make it much more often.

7 Mac & Cheese Janine Huldie Kids and grown-ups alike will go crazy for this Instant Pot mac & cheese from Janine Huldie.

8 Sweet Potatoes This Old Gal You can't get away with skipping sweet potatoes on Thanksgiving, but they can take quite a while to cook in the oven. This Instant Pot recipe from This Old Gal cuts the time significantly.

9 Butternut Squash Clean Eating Kitchen Any dinner guests trying to stick to a lower carb diet will dig in to this Instant Pot butternut squash recipe from Clean Eating Kitchen.