10 Kate Middleton Halloween 2018 Costumes You Might Actually Wear Again
Once Kate Middleton wears something, you're bound to see it all over stores. The Duchess of Cambridge has enviable fashion sense, from her always perfect blowouts to her perfectly tailored gowns and amazing coats. Her style might be one of a kind, but her looks are actually super easy to steal. There are tons of Kate Middleton Halloween costume ideas that will look perfect at any party you're headed to this Halloween, with the added bonus of being totally re-wearable.
It's no surprise that Kate has an eye for fashion. Before she became a full-time member of the royal family (not to mention a busy mom of three), the Independent noted that Middleton worked for British fashion label Jigsaw. These days, however, she gets a little professional help. Hello! identified Natasha Archer as the Duchess's personal "style advisor", and she's clearly earning her paycheck. Tatler named the Duchess to its 2018 Best Dressed list — but it looks like she's got some stiff competition from her own family members. Little Prince George and new sister-in-law Meghan Markle joined Kate on the list this year, too.
Here are 10 Kate Middleton inspired costumes from every stage of her royal life that you can wear for Halloween — and at pretty much any other occasion requiring a glamorous get up.
1A Royal Bride
Royal Family Halloween Costume, $23, Fancy Dress For You
Princess Kate Tiara, $34, Amazon
Her gorgeous wedding gown and stunning tiara might be Kate's most famous look of all time. With a long-sleeved gown and a glitzy tiara you'll be a dead ringer for the Duchess.
2Engaged Kate
Issa London Dress, $247, Buyma
Kate Middleton Sterling Silver Ring, $15, Amazon
The blue wrap dress that Kate wore when she and Prince William announced their engagement became an instant bestseller, and her sapphire and diamond sparker inspired tons of knockoffs.
3New Mom Kate
Baby Blue Polka Dot Maternity Dress, $65, Seraphine
Boy Baby Doll, $13, Amazon
Kate wore an adorable baby blue polka dot wrap dress to show off Prince George hours after his birth. You can copy her gorgeous new mom look whether you've got a real live baby to go with it or not.
4Suited Up Kate
Women's Pea Coat, $82, Milanoo
Satin Fascinator, $20, Light In The Box
The Duchess has got a closet full of military style coats and matching fascinators for her many royal engagements. Snag this one for Halloween and you can rock it all winter long.
5Suited Up Kate
Skirt Suit, $117, Overstock
Mini Red Fascinator, $24, Etsy
You'll look the part of British royalty in a formal skirt suit — as long as you've got a matching fascinator, of course.
6Glamorous Kate
Sleeveless Beaded Evening Gown, $66, JCPenney
Kate Middleton Inspired Acorn Dangling Earrings, $40, Amazon
Naturalizer Pumps, $89, Macy's
Kate Middleton can pull off a glitzy gown just as well as a conservative coat. Add her signature blowout and you'll be the spitting image of the Duchess.
7Cowgirl Kate
White Western Shirt, $38, The Western Company
White Suede Cowboy Hat, $7, Party City
Will and Kate's 2011 trip to Canada featured some amazing outfits, as the Canadian Huffington Post reported, including an oh-so-adorable cowgirl inspired look for Kate. One of the simplest looks to copy, all it takes is a cowgirl hat and a western-style button-up.
8Wedding Guest Kate
Pale Pink Wrap Dress, $54, Lulus
Nude Fascinator, $33, Etsy
Kate glammed it up in pink Alexander McQueen for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding, according to The Telegraph. You could wear this blush wrap dress and fascinator for Halloween, and tuck it away for the next wedding you're invited too, as well.
9College Kate
See-Through Mesh Dress, $9, Shein
Bandeau Bikini, $16, Amazon
It's the look that started a fairytale romance. Kate modeled a see-through mesh dress just like this one for a college fashion show, catching Prince William's eye. The rest, as they say, is history.
10Roller Skate Kate
Green Sequin Halterneck Crop Top, $28, Pretty Little Thing
Women's Denim Shorts, $20, Amazon
Ladies' Rink Roller Skates, $45, Target
Before she was a royal, Kate partied it up at a roller disco back in 2008, as the Daily Mail reported. You might want to add some knee pads and wrist guards to this look if you haven't strapped on skates since middle school — no one wants to spend Halloween in the emergency room.