Once Kate Middleton wears something, you're bound to see it all over stores. The Duchess of Cambridge has enviable fashion sense, from her always perfect blowouts to her perfectly tailored gowns and amazing coats. Her style might be one of a kind, but her looks are actually super easy to steal. There are tons of Kate Middleton Halloween costume ideas that will look perfect at any party you're headed to this Halloween, with the added bonus of being totally re-wearable.

It's no surprise that Kate has an eye for fashion. Before she became a full-time member of the royal family (not to mention a busy mom of three), the Independent noted that Middleton worked for British fashion label Jigsaw. These days, however, she gets a little professional help. Hello! identified Natasha Archer as the Duchess's personal "style advisor", and she's clearly earning her paycheck. Tatler named the Duchess to its 2018 Best Dressed list — but it looks like she's got some stiff competition from her own family members. Little Prince George and new sister-in-law Meghan Markle joined Kate on the list this year, too.

Here are 10 Kate Middleton inspired costumes from every stage of her royal life that you can wear for Halloween — and at pretty much any other occasion requiring a glamorous get up.

1 A Royal Bride Royal Family Halloween Costume, $23, Fancy Dress For You Princess Kate Tiara, $34, Amazon Her gorgeous wedding gown and stunning tiara might be Kate's most famous look of all time. With a long-sleeved gown and a glitzy tiara you'll be a dead ringer for the Duchess.

2 Engaged Kate Issa London Dress, $247, Buyma Kate Middleton Sterling Silver Ring, $15, Amazon The blue wrap dress that Kate wore when she and Prince William announced their engagement became an instant bestseller, and her sapphire and diamond sparker inspired tons of knockoffs.

3 New Mom Kate Baby Blue Polka Dot Maternity Dress, $65, Seraphine Boy Baby Doll, $13, Amazon Kate wore an adorable baby blue polka dot wrap dress to show off Prince George hours after his birth. You can copy her gorgeous new mom look whether you've got a real live baby to go with it or not.

4 Suited Up Kate Women's Pea Coat, $82, Milanoo Satin Fascinator, $20, Light In The Box The Duchess has got a closet full of military style coats and matching fascinators for her many royal engagements. Snag this one for Halloween and you can rock it all winter long.

5 Suited Up Kate Skirt Suit, $117, Overstock Mini Red Fascinator, $24, Etsy You'll look the part of British royalty in a formal skirt suit — as long as you've got a matching fascinator, of course.

8 Wedding Guest Kate Pale Pink Wrap Dress, $54, Lulus Nude Fascinator, $33, Etsy Kate glammed it up in pink Alexander McQueen for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding, according to The Telegraph. You could wear this blush wrap dress and fascinator for Halloween, and tuck it away for the next wedding you're invited too, as well.