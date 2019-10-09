If you're looking for some larger-than-life yet easy-to-store seasonal decor, look no further than these Michael's Halloween inflatables on sale. All regular price products at Michael's are 35 percent off when ordered online right now. And they've got classic Halloween options, movie and cartoon characters to please all ages, and even some extra spooky choices for your haunted house's front yard.

Halloween is one of the most fun holidays to decorate for, whether you go for a classic orange and black theme, turn your whole house into a haunted graveyard scene with skeletons and cob webs, or just plop some pumpkins out front. Using inflatables to decorate saves you the time of hanging lights or fake cobwebs and gets put away just as quickly. But for all that ease, they still make a big decorative statement.

Each of these inflatables comes with stakes to anchor it securely into your yard, and inflates and deflates with ease. The built-in fans blow up the character in seconds once plugged in, and deflate just as quickly to be stored compactly. They also come with lights inside to ensure they can be seen from afar on dark October nights and stand out from your other decorations.

1. Jack Skellington & Zero 5ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween ©Disney Jack Skellington with Zero Michael's | $148 $74 see on michael's Looking to add The Pumpkin King to your decor this year? This five-foot-tall inflatable features Jack, and Jack-O-Lantern, and Jack's faithful companion Zero (complete with cute pumpkin nose). Michael's also carries a blowup Jack resting on a gravestone, if that's more your style.

3. A Carnivorous Plant 7ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Man-Eating Plant Michael's | $110 $55 Plant mamas, this big bad flower will showcase your love of all things green in a frightening new way. This man-eating plant features serious fangs, purple thorns, and a spooky pot. It's also a modest seven feet tall, so, you know, very subtle.

4. Baby Groot 3.5ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween ©Marvel Baby Groot in Pot Michael's | $75 $37 Big fan of the Marvel universe? Then this Baby Groot would make the perfect addition to your Halloween decor collection. The little guy looks adorably spooky in his "Happy Halloween" pot, wouldn't you say?

5. Chase from Paw Patrol 3ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Paw Patrol™ Chase with Pumpkin Michael's | $75 $37 Chase is on the case! If your kiddos are Paw Patrol fans, they'll love this Chase inflatable. It features the hero's trademark uniform and a cheerful little Jack-O-Lantern.

6. A Fire-Breathing Dragon 9ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Projection Fire & Ice Dragon with Wings Michael's | $333 $167 Excuse me, is that a 9-foot-tall fire-breathing dragon on your lawn? This fearsome monster will tower over trick-or-treaters approaching your castle. The moving lights inside the dragon give the appearance of his fiery breath getting ready to blast the first knight who challenges him, making this inflatable one of the most lifelike on the market.

7. Catboy from PJ Masks 3.5ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Catboy with Trick or Treat Pumpkin Michael's | $75 $37 How often does "PJ Masks, we're on our way, into the night to save the day!" echo through your house?

8. Minnie Mouse 3.5ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Black & Orange Minnie Michael's | $50 $20 Nothing like a not-so-scary inflatable for kid-friendly decorations! This Minnie Mouse in her seasonal attire and orange bow is a great addition to any Disney family's front lawn. Check out Mickey Mouse in his matching outfit if you want the pair.

9. The Minions 3ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Universal Gone Batty Minion Michael's | $75 $37 The minions are arguably the best part of the Despicable Me franchise. This minion is dressed in his vampire costume for the season and ready to scare your guests. Check out other Michael's inflatables with multiple minions, too.