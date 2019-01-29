10 Mommy & Me Valentine's Day 2019 Outfits That Are Sweeter Than A Heart-Shaped Box Of Candy
I love matching outfits. Not only are they the downright adorable, they're also a sweet sign that your child has not yet reached the age when they'll refuse to match with their dear old mom. And sure, matching mommy and me outfits might be a little bit cheesy... but is there any better day to be cheesy than Valentine's Day? These are 10 of the cutest mommy and me Valentine's Day outfits, whether you're heading out for a family dinner, celebrating at home, or (of course) just looking for the perfect photo op this February 14.
While I don't necessarily believe in going all out for Valentine's Day and spending a boatload of money to show your love, I'm still a huge fan of the holiday. It's the perfect time to remind all of your loved ones just how much they mean to you. Valentine's Day looks a lot different once you have kids, but that doesn't mean it's going to be any less special. Instead of late-night, dimly-lit romantic dates, you'll be celebrating the love you have for your little ones with cards, chocolate, and a lot of extra cuddles. (And, if you're lucky, you still might be able to sneak away for a late-night, dimly-lit date later!)
Either way, dressing for a holiday always helps everyone to get in a festive mood and stay there... especially when that holiday is Valentine's Day, and these are the outfits in question.
1Boden
Jemima Ottoman Dress, $98, Boden.
Cosy Sweatshirt Dress, $45, Boden.
These darling red dresses from Boden perfectly complement each other with their geometric stripes. Dress them up or down depending on the occasion, and you'll easily be the best-dressed pair. Plus, your daughter will love her sparkle stripes!
2Target
Women's Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $30, Target.
Girls' Cat & Jack XOXO Baseball 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $10, Target.
Girls' Valentine's Day Cat & Jack Leggings, $8, Target.
Toddler Boys' Cat & Jack Love Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $6, Target.
Target has festive and budget-friendly options for the whole family. Gift your kids the Valentine's Day-themed Cat & Jack graphic tees, and pick up a red or pink sweater to match. And while you're at Target, stock up on some sweets!
3Old Navy
Ruffle-Trim Ponte-Knit Tee Dress for Women, $15 - $20, Old Navy.
Ruffled-Shoulder A-Line Tee Dress for Toddler Girls, $17, Old Navy.
Simple and sweet, I love these matching ruffle dresses from Old Navy in the traditional Valentine's Day colors. Throw on some tights if it's cold where you are, and you're all set.
4H&M
Textured-Knit Sweater, $25, H&M.
Fine-Knit Sweater, $13, H&M.
Text-Print Sweatshirt, $10, H&M.
But really, how cute are these sweaters from H&M? These sweaters are perfect for school, and not so festive that you'll have to retire them by February 15. You will all be able to wear these again and again.
5Boden
Modern Classic Shirt, $60-$65, Boden.
Girls Cosy Cardigan, $48, Boden.
For an understated matching Valentine's Day look, these Boden pieces are perfect. For mom, I love this classic button-down with an adorable pink and red lip pattern. For your daughter, this cream cardigan with heart-shaped stitches is ideal for Valentine's Day and beyond.
6Gap
Cozy Ribbed Crewneck Sweater Dress, $35, Gap.
Baby Girl Stripe Dot Ruffle Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $8, Gap.
Baby Boy King of Hearts Raglan Sweatshirt, $24, Gap.
Your kids are the kings and queens of your heart, so why not dress them the part? These card-themed pieces from Gap were made for Valentine's Day.
7Target
Women's Sleeveless Scuba Crepe Dress, $38, Target.
Baby Boys' 4pc Cat & Jack Set, $16, Target.
Baby Girls' Mommy's Little Valentine 2pc Tutu Set, $10, Target.
Be still my heart. Is there anything better than babies in tutus and bow ties? These full outfit sets from Target are wonderful for Valentine's Day parties, dinners, or photo shoots, and they won't break the bank either.
8Walmart
Women's Asymmetrical Hem Jewel Neck Top, $7, Walmart.
Valentine's Day Ruffle Tee and Skirt, $12, Walmart.
Valentine's Day is the best excuse to wear some sparkles (although for the record, you don't need a reason). This jewel neck top from Walmart is on major sale, and you can snag this entire two piece outfit for your little one for only $12. Not too bad!
9Forever 21
Off-the-Shoulder Rose Print Dress, $38, Forever 21.
Girls Rose Print Fit & Flare Dress (Kids), $13, Forever 21.
There is nothing more romantic than roses (at least according to The Bachelor). These matching rose dresses from Forever 21 are perfect for Valentine's Day, but you can easily wear them on non-holidays, too.
10Boden
Juliet Jersey Midi Dress, $150, Boden.
Ribbed Stripy Knitted Dress, $60, Boden.
These matching red dresses with pink and white stripe details are not only darling together, but darling for the holiday. Dress up with ballet flats, dress down with tennis shoes, or add festive tights like the photo above. You can't go wrong.