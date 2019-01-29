I love matching outfits. Not only are they the downright adorable, they're also a sweet sign that your child has not yet reached the age when they'll refuse to match with their dear old mom. And sure, matching mommy and me outfits might be a little bit cheesy... but is there any better day to be cheesy than Valentine's Day? These are 10 of the cutest mommy and me Valentine's Day outfits, whether you're heading out for a family dinner, celebrating at home, or (of course) just looking for the perfect photo op this February 14.

While I don't necessarily believe in going all out for Valentine's Day and spending a boatload of money to show your love, I'm still a huge fan of the holiday. It's the perfect time to remind all of your loved ones just how much they mean to you. Valentine's Day looks a lot different once you have kids, but that doesn't mean it's going to be any less special. Instead of late-night, dimly-lit romantic dates, you'll be celebrating the love you have for your little ones with cards, chocolate, and a lot of extra cuddles. (And, if you're lucky, you still might be able to sneak away for a late-night, dimly-lit date later!)

Either way, dressing for a holiday always helps everyone to get in a festive mood and stay there... especially when that holiday is Valentine's Day, and these are the outfits in question.

1 Boden Boden Jemima Ottoman Dress, $98, Boden. Cosy Sweatshirt Dress, $45, Boden. These darling red dresses from Boden perfectly complement each other with their geometric stripes. Dress them up or down depending on the occasion, and you'll easily be the best-dressed pair. Plus, your daughter will love her sparkle stripes!

4 H&M H&M Textured-Knit Sweater, $25, H&M. Fine-Knit Sweater, $13, H&M. Text-Print Sweatshirt, $10, H&M. But really, how cute are these sweaters from H&M? These sweaters are perfect for school, and not so festive that you'll have to retire them by February 15. You will all be able to wear these again and again.

5 Boden Boden Modern Classic Shirt, $60-$65, Boden. Girls Cosy Cardigan, $48, Boden. For an understated matching Valentine's Day look, these Boden pieces are perfect. For mom, I love this classic button-down with an adorable pink and red lip pattern. For your daughter, this cream cardigan with heart-shaped stitches is ideal for Valentine's Day and beyond.

8 Walmart Walmart Women's Asymmetrical Hem Jewel Neck Top, $7, Walmart. Valentine's Day Ruffle Tee and Skirt, $12, Walmart. Valentine's Day is the best excuse to wear some sparkles (although for the record, you don't need a reason). This jewel neck top from Walmart is on major sale, and you can snag this entire two piece outfit for your little one for only $12. Not too bad!