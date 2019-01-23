The outdoors are a dark place on February 14. Picture it: restaurants are overcrowded; flower shops are a a sad wasteland of empty vases; and the roads are filled with aggressive drivers trying to get to their dates after grabbing last-minute gifts. Basically, nothing good can come from leaving your house on Valentine's Day, so you should just get in a romantic mood at home instead — and these 9 slow cooker desserts will have you feeling the love in no time.

Sure, wrangling your little ones and falling asleep by 10 p.m. probably isn't how you pictured your ideal Valentine's Day when you were younger, but that's because you didn't realize that true love isn't about grand gestures. It's about finding the person who brings fun to the daily tasks of adult life, and who gets that voluntarily watching Grey's Anatomy with you because V-Day falls on TGIT this year is actually an act of love. You know your partner loves you even if they don't take you out on a random Thursday in February, and making one of these slow cooker desserts can help show that you love them too. (Obviously, you won't turn down flowers, but the point stands.)

So read on for nine simple recipes that can make your at-home celebration of romance even more fun, and get excited to spend the day with the people you love most.

1 Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Fondue Five Heart Home Can you think of anything more romantic than chocolate covered strawberries? Me neither, which is why I'm all about this Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Fondue recipe, courtesy of Five Heart Home. Plus, the peanut butter twist makes it even more kid friendly, and you can make eating it a fun V-Day activity.

2 Slow Cooker Creme Brûlée Belly Full Just because you're celebrating the season of love at home doesn't mean you can't get fancy with your dessert menu. This Slow Cooker Creme Brûlée recipe courtesy of Belly Full will make you feel like you're at a five-star restaurant, even though you're in your pajamas belting Baby Shark with your two-year-old. The treats take six and a half hours to fully cook, so get them going in the afternoon to ensure they'll be ready before the kids have to head to bed.

3 Death by Chocolate Slow Cooker Dump Cake Cutefetti If I had to die an untimely death, being offed by chocolate wouldn't be the worst way to go. This Death by Chocolate Slow Cooker Dump Cake from Cutefetti won't actually kill you, but you might need to lie down after you indulge considering it's packed with devil's food cake, chocolate pudding, and nutella. Pro-tip: the larger your cake is, the less time it will take to cook, which means you should definitely make it as big as possible.

4 Slow Cooker Lemon Bars The Midnight Baker You probably comb the grocery store for those few non-chocolate desserts during February every year if your fam isn't crazy about chocolate, but you can kiss your desperate searching goodbye. These Slow Cooker Lemon Bars from The Midnight Baker provide a sweet and tangy alternative to the chocolate overload, and the recipe yields about 12 bars, which is perfect if you've got a crowd.

5 Crock Pot Candy Cookies and Cups Yes, you can make Candy in your Crock-Pot, and this tempting recipe from Cookies and Cups is surprisingly simple to make (pretty much you have to do is melt chocolate and the nuts of your choosing together in your slow cooker). Plus, this recipe yields about 50 candies, so you can also use it to give your kiddos a cute treat to bring their pals at school (assuming there are no nut allergies in the classroom).

6 Crock Pot Red Velvet Spoon Brownies Recipes That Crock Recipes That Crock's Crock Pot Red Velvet Spoon Brownies screams February 14 — it's got chocolate, it's the official color of Valentine's Day, and the melted quality makes it perfect for sharing spoonfuls over a candlelit table. The decadent dish takes just 10 minutes of prep, so throw the ingredients together and let it cook for 3 hours while you enjoy some quality time with your loved ones.

7 Crock Pot Strawberry Dump Cake Nellie Bellie Strawberries don't have to be paired with chocolate on V-Day, which is good news for anyone who is less than a fan of cocoa. This Crock Pot Strawberry Dump Cake, courtesy of Nellie Bellie, uses white cake mix and strawberry pie filling for a sweet and fresh flavor that will hit the spot for any fruit lover. Want even more strawberry flavor? Try it with strawberry cake mix instead.

8 Addicting 5 Ingredient Crock Pot Chocolate Bars Half Baked Harvest Half Baked Harvest offers another homemade candy option with this candy bar recipe that takes just five ingredients. Plus you can prep these treats in just five minutes, so your Valentine's dessert will be a breeze. The recipe also calls for pumpkin seeds, so you'll have a fun treat that won't taste exactly like whatever you buy at the grocery store. Happy eating.