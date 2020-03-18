With kids the world over stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine, parents are finding creative ways to keep them occupied. For instance, the museums with free virtual tours will give your kid a glimpse into some of the most amazing institutions all over the world. You can take a global field trip without ever leaving the couch.

Whether you want to provide info about art, science, history, or all of the above, there's a cool online exhibit that'll spark your kid's interest. Examine dinosaur skeletons up close at the Smithsonian, or browse through art galleries in Paris. Simply diving in and looking around is fun, and who knows? Maybe you and your kids will discover a new favorite artist along the way. At the very least, while learning about these many cool topics, you and your kid can also get a little mental break from all the pandemic news.

It's just one way to help your kids (and yourself) maintain a little normalcy during these super weird times. As far as quarantine entertainment goes, check out the famous people reading children's books online, as well as the virtual Disney Park rides. (Seriously, they are pretty exciting). Treat your kids and yourself to some of the best virtual escapes available online today.

1. The British Museum Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Explore one of the most comprehensive museums in existence. A virtual tour of the British Museum lets you zoom through centuries and continents to learn about amazing artifacts from all over the world. There are also online exhibitions at the British Museum you can use to stroll through the museum itself, Google street view-style. The Museum's closure site has a full list of its online resources, and there's honestly enough material to keep you interested for days on end.

2. The Louvre Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images News/Getty Images Learn about Egyptian antiquities, the stunning Galerie d'Apollon, and so much more at the Louvre's virtual tour. Hey, you can get a much closer view of the Mona Lisa on your computer than you'd ever get inside the actual museum in Paris. Also check out the Louvre tour from YouVisit.

3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News/Getty Images Leave it to NYC to turn the virtual museum tour into a next-level artistic experience. The Met 360° Project lets you navigate the museum's cloisters, armor collection, and so much more in an immersive way. Don't forget to look up, too. There's also a whole trove of videos and audio guides of The Met that will appeal to your artistic side.

4. Museo Del Prado Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Set to relaxing music, the Rubens 360° video from the Museo Del Prado offers a fascinating glimpse into the artist's work. It feels like you're strolling through the galleries in person. In addition, the Spanish version of this video offers some great interactive content.

6. Smithsonian National Air And Space Museum ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images Calling all astronauts. The Smithsonian National Air And Space Museum's online exhibitions cover all sorts of amazing topics, including cool lunar landscapes and a history of extra-vehicular activity (AKA the space suit). It's a great way to let your imagination soar, even when you're staying inside for a bit.

7. The Acropolis Museum Santi Visalli/Archive Photos/Getty Images Even from the comfort of your own computer screen, this online tour offers some seriously amazing views. The Acropolis Museum's virtual tour of the Parthenon Gallery and the Archaic Acropolis Gallery are breathtaking. It's easy to click through the images for hours.

8. The National Museum Of Computing Get in a little STEM learning. The National Museum of Computing's virtual tour is super vivid and fun to navigate. Now your kids can really appreciate just how gigantic the early computers were.

9. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images If your kid is obsessed with dinosaurs, then this is the perfect museum to check out. The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History's museum virtual tours examine both current, past, and permanent collections, so there's a whole wealth of info to enjoy. Wherever you are right now, it's easy to take a peek into some of the most interesting museums in the world.