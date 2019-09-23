Sure, the cooler breezes, lightweight jackets and an opportunity to break out your favorite boots are all indicators that fall has arrived. But there's just something about the flavors of fall — pumpkin spice, butternut squash, and warm pears and apples — that have a way of setting just the right mood for the season, right? But, of course, busy schedules and tight-on-time meal prep can make it difficult to squeeze in your favorite fall foods. That's why these one-pot fall recipes are basically where it's at when you want to score the best of both worlds.

Whether you are seeking a new spin on old favorites (e.g. pasta, soups, and stews) or you simply need ideas for swapping out your summer staples for ones that will keep you cozy throughout the fall, these recipes are just the inspiration you've been seeking. Just to give you a sneak preview: you'll find beefy stew, hearty banana oatmeal and, duh, pumpkin cookies on this list, and that's seriously just the beginning.

Which basically means it's time to get out your pen and paper because your grocery list is about to multiply in size. Bonus? Your house will smell like all things fall and, really, what can be more delicious than that?

1. Lemon, Artichoke & Kale Pasta Courtesy of A Cozy Kitchen A giant dish of pasta with ingredients that end in "-y" and sound like a giant hug? Yes, please! Make A Cozy Kitchen's Lemon-y, Artichoke-y, Kale-y One Pot Pasta tonight and do that twirly thing with your fork that makes eating pasta all the more fun.

2. Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew Courtesy of Baked By Rachel One glance at Baked By Rachel's Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew and you realize you have seen the words "comfort food" brought to life. Seriously, it's like reach-in-the-picture-and-take-a-bite-if-you-could level of food porn.

3. One Pan Ham & Chicken Penne With Creamy Tomato Sauce Courtesy of Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Need a dish for the whole family? Try Confessions of a Cookbook Queen's One Pan Ham and Chicken Penne with Creamy Tomato Sauce and don't be surprised when the whole fam asks for seconds.

4. One Pot Teriyaki Chicken & Rice Courtesy of Budget Bytes Sick of spending money on takeout, but craving the breeziness of dinner that arrives in to-go boxes? Try Budget Bytes' One Pot Teriyaki Chicken and Rice.

5. Instant Pot Vegan Chili Courtesy of A Cozy Kitchen As if A Cozy Kitchen's Instant Pot Vegan Chili wasn't enough on its own, a sprinkle of shredded cheese and tortilla strips can take it to a whole new level of yum.

6. Instant Pot Banana Bread Steel Cut Oats Mel's Kitchen Cafe This Instant Pot Banana Bread Steel Cut Oats from Mel's Kitchen is one of those sticks-to-the-ribs breakfasts that will undoubtedly keep you full until lunch time rolls around.

7. One Pot Sausage & Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Courtesy of Budget Bytes If you're looking for Italian fare but can't bear the thought of another blasé red-sauce-and-spaghetti dish, then you might want to try Budget Bytes' One Pot Sausage and Sun Dried Tomato Pasta for a fresh spin on your favorite carb-filled dish.

8. One-Bowl Frosted Pumpkin Gingerbread Cookies The Comfort of Cooking Would it even be a complete list if there weren't some options for dessert? Check out these One-Bowl Frosted Pumpkin Gingerbread Cookies from The Comfort of Cooking for all of the flavors of fall — pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and molasses — packed into one cookie.

9. Skillet Chicken With Orzo & Olives Courtesy of Budget Bytes If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, then this Skillet Chicken with Orzo and Olives from Budget Bytes is 110 percent where it's at for dinner tonight.