When it comes to making an unforgettable impression as a gift-giver, you can't go wrong with personalized presents. Whether it's a unique monogrammed accessory or a piece of customized wall art, people are always impressed with the extra effort you've made (not to mention your spot-on intuition). Plus, there's no way you could ever be accused of re-gifting. The only *slight* drawback to this approach is that you can't put making purchases off until the last minute — but there's still plenty of time. As long as you start ordering these personalized gifts around Cyber Monday, you'll be in the clear. (And maybe you can even cash in on a few sales before they're over.)

Full disclosure: You can push your purchases of most of these gifts until early December, but the sooner you order the better off you'll be. This is especially true when it comes to items that have a high likelihood of selling out, and it's safe to assume that all of these products fall into that category.

There's something "personal" for everyone on your list, whether you actually know them legit personally or not. (Talk about a brilliant way to bond with someone you're not super close to yet, like a new sister-in-law or co-worker.)

Check these gifts off your list now and be super proud of yourself for planning ahead later.

1 A Trendy Talisman Vida Personalized Disc Necklace $79 Isabelle Grace Available in silver, gold or rose gold, this hand-stamped disc can be customized with up to 25 characters and several design options including a heart, star, anchor, dot, or compass star. Consider this a "talisman for everyday living" (the word "vida" means life). Jewelry is made by hand; allow 1 to 2 weeks for delivery. SEE ON ISABELLE GRACE

3 One-Of-A-Kind Kicks Custom Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top $75 Nike One of the coolest shoes ever, an already iconic pair of Chucks gets even cooler when they're customized as a gift. Choose the color, pattern, and design; you can even add a personal iD or embroidered letters on each foot. Takes between 3 and 6 weeks for orders to be processed, so don't delay if you're hoping to leave these under the tree for someone! SEE ON NIKE

4 A Blue Moon Half-Moon Pouch in Sapphire $65 Cuyana Also available in black, blush, or burgundy, this uniquely-shaped half-moon leather pouch turns truly one-of-a-kind with the addition of a monogram ($15 extra; without embossing the price goes down to $50). To make sure your personalized pouch comes by 12/21, place East Coast orders by noon PST, on 12/10, and West Coast orders by noon PST on 12/16. SEE ON CUYANA

5 An Artistic Address Custom Map Filled Foil Art $135 Minted Pick your favorite spot in the world (whether that's your own address, a significant place from the past, or your fantasy destination) and Minted will make it into a gorgeous custom map print. Available foil-pressed, letterpressed, or in standard printing in an assortment of colors. Just provide the address, and Minted will show you a proof before printing. (Allow approximately 10 days for delivery.) SEE ON MINTED

7 A Stackable Statement Kensington Ring $40 Lemonbug Cute on its own or stacked, the Lemonbug Kensington Ring can be personalized with an initial (or an initial and a teeny-tiny heart or paw print). Available in sterling silver, 14kt gold-filled, or 14kt rose gold-filled. Allow approximately 12 days for delivery. SEE ON LEMONBUG

8 A Personable Pillow Linden Throw Pillow $39 Crane & Canopy These 100 percent cotton throw pillows can be personalized with one of 11 monogram fonts (monograms must be between one and three letters; $8 per monogram). Borders are also available in a range of 11 signature colors including lilac, coral, french blue, navy, and charcoal grey (pictured). Allow up to 8 days for delivery. SEE ON CRANE & CANOPY