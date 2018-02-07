10 Pieces Of Postpartum Pooping Advice *Every* New Mom Needs To Know

When you're postpartum, it seems like all anyone cares about is the baby. I get it — newborns are squishy and adorable and whatever. Meanwhile, mom is sitting there recovering from serious trauma to her body and worrying about the one thing none of her visitors wants to hear about: that first postpartum poop. I'm sure it's not a big deal to everyone, but enough new moms are freaked out by it to warrant some pieces of postpartum pooping advice.

Pooping has always been problematic for me. Throughout my life, I've dealt with chronic constipation, and pregnancy just exacerbated it. With my daughter, I had thrombosed hemorrhoids that had to be excised the week I delivered her. Because of my lack of regularity, I didn't have my first bowel movement in the hospital... you know, where actual help was available. It was at home, and yeah, it was kinda scary. For my current pregnancy, the hemorrhoids showed up earlier (as in, at 18 weeks), and I had the pleasure of experiencing a post-hemorrhoidectomy poop. It was, in a word, traumatic. Needless to say, I'm more than a little anxious about what's going to happen to my butt after I squeeze out baby número dos.

This time around, however, I have the benefit of lived experience. I've done my research and tried some things out myself, so read on and let my bottom be your guide:

Don't Delay It Giphy When you're nervous about the first postpartum poop (I mean, what if your lady parts fall out?), it can seem easier to just buy time and put it off. Don't. The longer you wait, the worse it's going to be for you. Better to strike while the iron is hot, if you know what I mean. Hint: the iron is poop.

Apply Counter Pressure I can't believe I didn't think of this myself, but I guess if you apply counter pressure with a padsicle (it's a maxi pad cold pack your nurse will give you or that you can DIY at home) on your front end, it can make it easier to eliminate discomfort in the rear. Definitely trying this one next time.

Get A Squatty Potty Giphy Your visiting in-laws might find it strange that you have a little stool hugging your toilet bowl, but I promise you'll thank me later. I Amazon Primed myself one of these bad boys during the hemorroid-pocalypse, and I never looked back. The Squatty Potty changes the angle at which you poop, relieving pressure. You'll be happy to have anything that makes your first postpartum poop easier, and you'll also be on your way to long-term colon health (yes, I watched the infomercial).

Move Around I mean, don't do jumping jacks or anything, but a brisk walk down the hospital hallway or some light yoga may be just the ticket to getting your bowels moving.

Drink Water Giphy Hydrate, dear reader, hydrate. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of drinking sufficient water. It's essential if you're breastfeeding, but it's also key to keeping you regular. Drinking ample fluids will help soften your stool, and that's a positive. Postpartum pooping is scary enough without trying to pass a geode.

Increase Your Fiber Intake "OMG fiber tastes so good!" said no one ever. Maybe it's not as delicious as, say, a greasy piece of pepperoni pizza, but it will ease constipation and help you go number two. WebMD recommends lots of fruits, vegetable, and whole grains.

Consider Pain Medication Carefully Don't get me wrong, when I woke up in the middle of the night after delivering my daughter it felt like I was being stabbed in the grundle. So you better believe I hit the sh*t out of the call button until the nurse came running in with the pain meds. Sometimes, you just have to take them. You should know, however, that medicines containing opioids can cause constipation. When at all possible, use acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

Medicate Giphy I know, I know. I just said be careful when it comes to medication. Just because you want to take it easy on the Percocet doesn't mean all medications are off limits. I highly recommend a stool softener, like Colace. Witch hazel pads and cooling creams and sprays can also ease your discomfort.