Whether your summer takes you to the beach, or the park, or on a family camping trip, one thing remains the same: You’re going to need a place to sit. And you know what’s much more comfy and conducive to napping than a flimsy, foldable beach chair? A comfortable portable hammock you can pack up and take anywhere.

Most of these portable hammocks can be tied to two trees using rope (just be sure you’re knotting correctly to avoid a fall, which is decidedly not relaxing) or you can hang the hammock from a lightweight stand. There’s even one inflatable option here that doesn't need to be suspended at all, and another made just for kiddos, because just because a hammock can fit two doesn't mean you want to share.

Whether you want a breathable, quick-dry hammock which packs up tiny and weighs next to nothing (perfect for backpacking), or you like the bohemian look of a rope hammock or a funky print, there’s something here for every style and every budget. Now all you need is to grab a good book and a cold drink (one of these hammocks even has a genius built-in koozie). Summer may be different this year, but at least you can just hang out, literally.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Hammock That Comes With A Guide Kokomo Signature Hammock Yellow Leaf | $199 see on yellow leaf This gorgeous, soft yarn hammock is designed not to flip or leave imprints in the skin. It's handmade in Thailand, and comes packed in a small roll (almost like a portable picnic blanket) so it's easy to take on-the-go. The included guide helps you figure out how to safely hang this anywhere, but you'll need to buy the hanging straps separately ($35). I love the bright colors of this style, but if that's not your thing, there are ton of pretty stripes and more neutral options.

2. A Blow Up Option Wekapo Inflatable Lounger/Hammock Amazon | $46 see on Amazon This combination of a hammock and sofa may look big, but it's actually quite small and comes in a convenient carry bag. Best of all, it doesn't need a pump to inflate (and you don't have to blow into it either, so no sore cheeks). Amazingly, all you need to do is "whisk is through the air" (per Amazon) and it will inflate and stay that way, thanks to its anti-deflation technology. It my take a bit of trial and error to get it right, but once you do, you'll never want to get up.

3. A Summery Print ENO DoubleNest Printed Hammock REI | $80 see on REI You'll feel like you're on a tropical beach whenever you look at this lightweight, comfy hammock. The triple-stitched seams are designed to hold up to 400 pounds, and the hammock is fast drying in case it rains or you get hit with some sea spray (or, more likely, your kid gets a little overzealous with the sprinkler). The included carabiners can be paired with sturdy hanging ropes, so you can suspend in peace wherever the day takes you.

4. A (Very) Affordable Option Grand Trunk Ultralight Hammock Cabela's | $30 see on cabela's There's really no reason not to have a hammock when you can get a solid option for less than the cost of dinner out. This cozy, lightweight hammock comes with an attached stuff-sack (so you never lose it). It's made of a mildew-resistant polyester taffeta, and comes with S-hooks for easy hanging, though you'll need to buy the hanging kit separately.

5. A Swedish Staple GÅRÖ / RISÖ Ikea | $95 see on ikea Roaming through Ikea (or these days, flipping through their website) brings me such joy, and I was psyched to see that they offer a portable hammock. It comes with an included stand (a major win) but it can also be removed from the stand and tied to two poles or trees. The attached pocket is big enough to stash a book, water bottle, sunscreen, and sunglasses, so you really have no reason to get up.

6. A Chic Option Highland Dunes Bodine Tree Hammock Wayfair | $45 see on wayfair If you're looking for a hammock that elevates your decor instead of just blending in, then you'll probably love this striped option. It's made of quick-dry cotton and nylon fabric and comes with heavy duty hanging hardware (though you'll need to buy the straps separately). Hurry though, because this style is already sold out in every other color.

7. An Upright Option Hang Loose Hammocks Hawaiian Glider Chair Etsy | $150 see on etsy If you're trying to read or sip a drink, you might want a hammock that you can sit upright in. This hammock chair not only allows you to sit up, but it also glides so you'll feel like you're flying (in a totally non-scary way). It's hand-crafted, Fair Trade, and ships directly from Hawaii.

8. A Fun Print Honey-Baked Hammock Burton | $80 see on burton I think of Burton as a snowboarding company, but it turns out they also make a pretty great hammock. The cactus-printed option is anything but prickly, and it comes with carabiners and straps, so you're ready to lounge immediately. It fits into a tiny stuff-sack, plus it's machine-washable and it comes with an attached drawstring koozie (genius) so your seltzer or beer stays cool, even if you fall asleep.

9. A Sale Option Pacific Hammock Chair Anthropologie | $228 $170 see on anthropologie This one is almost too good to share. The bright pink handwoven acrylic material is soft and breathable, and it pops anywhere, so it will look good even in the rare moment when no one is sitting in it. Best of all, it's on sale (though you will need to purchase hanging hardware).