When it's a million degrees outside and you can't go to the beach or pool, how do you keep your kids from literally melting down? You'll need to find some other way for them to splash around in the sun, like this Backyard Rocketship Sprinkler from FUNBOY.

Kiddie pools are another fine method, of course, but inflatable pools are selling out as fast as they can be restocked., And, truth be told, the right sprinkler can do an even better job of cooling kids down — and at 7.5 feet tall, FUNBOY's Backyard Rocketship Sprinkler ($69) will definitely deliver in a supersized way. It’s intended for astronauts ages 3 and up, and is made from phthalate-free PVC.

So here’s the thing about sprinklers. Usually they come with just one spout, so if you have more than one child, they’re all going to be jostling (read: fighting) to get the prime sprinkler spot. Not so with this rocket ship, which has four sprayers that guarantee 360 degrees of water spray and play for everyone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

During the school year, you can barely get your kids up and out of bed. But during the summertime, they’re up and raring to go right away. Another plus about this rocket ship is that it blows up in mere minutes, so when you want to get the kiddos out of the house quickly, you don’t have time to spend hours inflating anything. Just attach your hose to the rocket ship and your kids will splashing around in no time.

And to make sure that your rocket ship doesn’t actually blast off due to a strong breeze, it comes with four ground stakes to keep it safely situated on Earth (er, your backyard). The stakes are a part of the rocket ship’s landing legs and will keep your toy tethered to the ground. And when the kiddos are done splashing and pretending to be aquatic astronauts, you can deflate their rocket ship easily. It comes with an integrated drain plug so you’ll be able to rid the unit of the water without having to dump or squeeze anything out.

If you find that your backyard is going to be base camp this summer, add this Rocketship Sprinkler to your outdoor activities, and watch your kid have a blast — literally.