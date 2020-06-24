A frosty cold drink outside on a sultry summer evening is the best way to round out a hot day, especially if that drink contains both ice cream and booze. These 12 boozy ice cream float ideas are refreshing beverages with an extra buzz, and there's an icy cocktail here for every palate — from whiskey and maple ice cream to frosé sorbet and tequila to tktk.

Summer might look a little different this year, but summery treats can be just as memorable as ever. In fact, spending more time at home might inspire you to try out some trendy new summer recipes, no oven required. These spiked floats make a perfect dessert (for the adults, anyway). Not that you have to wait for after dinner, because they're a great way to cool off when your kids are hogging the kiddie pool and the sprinkler). Speaking of the kids, if they're bugging you for a float of their own, you can modify most of these to be non-alcoholic (just substitute soda or sparkling juice for the hard stuff). So grab a pint of your favorite ice cream and dust off the bar cart, because these drinks which essentially air conditioning in a glass.

1. Olé Frosé Courtesy of Jeni's If you're the type who can't choose between a frosé and a frozen margarita, this recipe from Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream will solve all your summer beverage problems. A mix of tequila and Jeni's Frosé sorbet (made with Peregrine Ranch’s rosé, watermelon essence and lemon juice), it's the sophisticated grownup slushie of your dreams.

2. Raspberry Champagne Food And Style This luxurious raspberry-champagne fizz from Food And Style is as tasty as it is pretty. It blends Champagne (you can definitely substitute sparkling wine) Cassis liqueur, lemon juice, and of course, raspberries and vanilla ice cream. The martini glass turns dessert into an event you'll want to savor.

3. A Manhattan Meets Ice Cream Climbing Grier Mountain Bourbon-infused ice cream (made easily by combining the two ingredients in a food processor) is the secret to this Manhattan ice cream soda from Climbing Grier Mountain. Just note that you'll have to let the ice cream blend chill for 30 minutes before serving, so get started early, and don't forget the literal cherry on top.

4. The Prettiest Firecracker Margarita Half Baked Harvest I'm not sure if this berry margarita float from Half Baked Harvest could look any better. Perfect for a Fourth of July celebration (or any summer day you want to brighten up), the refreshing drink is easy to make, and can even be made booze-free for little ones. You'll need honey, fresh lime juice, lemon-lime soda, tequila (of course), and white peaches if you want to replicate the sweet stars on the garnish.

5. A Sparkling Sorbet Kitchen Confidante Just looking at this drink from Kitchen Confidante makes me feel like I'm at happy hour on a hotel rooftop, but it actually couldn't be easier to make. All you need is your favorite mango sorbet (or whatever flavor you love) plus cava or sparkling wine. That's it. Plus, the sorbet is a little lighter than ice cream so you may have room for more than one.

6. Boozy Maple Ice Cream The Little Epicurean This adult-twist on a classic root beer float is festive any time of year. All you need is your favorite whiskey, maple ice cream, and maybe a little caramel or maple syrup to drizzle on top.

7. Blackberry Gin Brown Eyed Baker Gin always feel like such a summery drink, but it doesn't have to be confined to just tonic water. This blackberry gin fizz from Brown Eyed Baker combines the bitterness of gin with refreshing mint, lime, and blackberry, and is finished with the sweetness of vanilla ice cream. It's definitely destined to be a summertime tradition.

8. A Classic Affogato A Spicy Perspective If you can't decide between coffee, a cocktail, or dessert, you can combine all three with this affogato recipe from A Spicy Perspective. Vanilla gelato and espresso are the classic ingredients in this treat, plus a dash of Kahlua makes for a fun twist.

9. Raspberry Champagne Float Well Plated This bright pink drink from Well Plated will add a summery pop to your tablescape, plus it's delicious and easy. You'll just need raspberry sorbet and your favorite sparkling wine or champagne. Serve this with a spoon, then move onto sipping once the sorbet begins to melt.

10. Rum & Cream Soda Float Jelly Toast Blog It turns out rum and cream soda are a perfect pair. This childhood staple gets an adult twist thanks to Jelly Toast Blog. You can play around with this one too, mixing your favorite liquor and ice cream flavors (I can imagine creme de menthe and mint chocolate chip ice cream being great on a hot day).

11. A Milkshake Walks Into A Bar Two Red Bowls Okay, a beer milkshake may sound a little odd at first, but you'll get it as soon as you try it. This recipe from Two Red Bowls uses stout, cinnamon, and vanilla ice cream. It's hearty and refreshing and will cool you off on the hottest day in the way only a chilled beer can.