10 Sephora Gift Sets You Need To Snap Up Soon, Because All The Glam Is Going Fast
Wandering around the aisles of Sephora can make any makeup lover feel like a little kid on Christmas morning. All the bright colors, cute palettes, and amazing lotions and potions are just so appealing. That makes Sephora a great store to hit up around the holidays, whether you're treating yourself to an early present or checking names off of your gift list. And if you're interested in finding the best beauty sets from Sephora, you'll have tons to choose from.
I personally only wear makeup a couple of times a month (if that), and yet I still find myself drooling over all these awesome sets. Special limited-edition, holiday packaging makes many of them even cuter and more irresistible than normal, and one or two maybe might have accidentally jumped into my online cart. And aside from how much fun they are, gift sets are typically a pretty good value because they let you sample a ton of different products for one lower price. Can't beat that.
Here are 15 gorgeous beauty sets from Sephora to spread holiday glam this year — but fair warning, if you're anything like me, you'll want to keep most of them for yourself... so maybe order two of each.
1Too Faced Dream Queen Set
Dream Queen Limited-Edition Make Up Collection
This Too Faced gift set comes with two dozen eyeshadow colors, mascara, lip gloss, and more.
2Sephora Blockbuster Palette
Once Upon A Night Blockbuster Palette
This owl shaped set is an amazing value. It's packed with 78 eyeshadows, two dozen lip glosses, a dozen eyeliners, and more.
3Naked Cherry Vault
What's better than the newest cherry-scented Naked palette? How about a gift set that also includes matching lipsticks and eye pencils.
412 Days Of Makeup Set
Beauty Vault: 12 Days Of Makeup
Countdown to Christmas with this beauty box. Just like an advent calendar, you can pull open a new section each day for a special surprise, ranging from mascara to lip gloss to fake eyelashes from brands like BECCA, bareMinerals, NARS, Buxom, Marc Jacobs and more.
5Too Faced Christmas Tree Set
Too Faced Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face & Eye Set
I'm a sucker for adorable packaging, and it doesn't get much cuter than this Christmas tree shaped set. Three individual palettes including 18 eye shadows, three face products (bronzer, blush, and highlighter) and a mascara all join together in the shape of the most Christmas tree ever.
6Urban Decay Mini Pencil Set
This mini pencil set comes with a classic black eye liner, plus four more fun shades to go glam with this holiday season.
7Sephora Lip Stain Set
At just $12, this set of four mini lip stains makes a great stocking stuffer.
8Fenty Beauty Match Stix Set
Fenty Beauty Match Stix By The Dozen
Cheaper by the dozen (if not exactly cheap), the rave reviews for most Fenty beauty products mean this set of 12 Match Stix shades is a great investment for a beauty lover.
9Fresh Facial On The Fly Set
If you could put a spa day in a box, it would be this box. This set comes with everything you need for a relaxing at home facial from one of your favorite brands.
10Kiehl's Grooming Kit For Men
Kiehl's Men's Grab & Go Essentials
Don't forget the dudes on your holiday shopping list. This Kiehl's set for men includes everything they need to keep it fresh from head to toe.
Season 2 of Doula Diaries shares the stories of fearless doulas helping their clients take control of their births and make tough choices that feel right to them. Watch the first episode of the new season Monday, November 26th.