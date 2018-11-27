Wandering around the aisles of Sephora can make any makeup lover feel like a little kid on Christmas morning. All the bright colors, cute palettes, and amazing lotions and potions are just so appealing. That makes Sephora a great store to hit up around the holidays, whether you're treating yourself to an early present or checking names off of your gift list. And if you're interested in finding the best beauty sets from Sephora, you'll have tons to choose from.

I personally only wear makeup a couple of times a month (if that), and yet I still find myself drooling over all these awesome sets. Special limited-edition, holiday packaging makes many of them even cuter and more irresistible than normal, and one or two maybe might have accidentally jumped into my online cart. And aside from how much fun they are, gift sets are typically a pretty good value because they let you sample a ton of different products for one lower price. Can't beat that.

Here are 15 gorgeous beauty sets from Sephora to spread holiday glam this year — but fair warning, if you're anything like me, you'll want to keep most of them for yourself... so maybe order two of each.

3 Naked Cherry Vault Naked Cherry Vault $100 Sephora What's better than the newest cherry-scented Naked palette? How about a gift set that also includes matching lipsticks and eye pencils. SEE ON SEPHORA

4 12 Days Of Makeup Set Beauty Vault: 12 Days Of Makeup $90 Sephora Countdown to Christmas with this beauty box. Just like an advent calendar, you can pull open a new section each day for a special surprise, ranging from mascara to lip gloss to fake eyelashes from brands like BECCA, bareMinerals, NARS, Buxom, Marc Jacobs and more. SEE ON SEPHORA

6 Urban Decay Mini Pencil Set Urban Decay Mini Pencil Set $29 Sephora This mini pencil set comes with a classic black eye liner, plus four more fun shades to go glam with this holiday season. SEE ON SEPHORA

8 Fenty Beauty Match Stix Set Fenty Beauty Match Stix By The Dozen $129 Sephora Cheaper by the dozen (if not exactly cheap), the rave reviews for most Fenty beauty products mean this set of 12 Match Stix shades is a great investment for a beauty lover. SEE ON SEPHORA