10 Sheet Pan Shrimp Recipes Even Seafood Haters Will End Up Loving

When it comes to super easy meals, forget your pressure cooker or your slow cooker — your sheet pan is actually your best friend. The humble sheet pan can help you whip up so many different yummy lunches and dinners, and it's a great way to cook shrimp. You'll definitely want to bookmark these sheet pan shrimp recipes and keep them handy for the next time you're craving something delicious.

Even people who aren't major seafood lovers often still enjoy eating shrimp. It doesn't really have a "fishy" flavor, and it goes so well with so many different spices. You can eat it by itself, toss it with pasta, serve it with a side of rice, even add it into tacos or fajitas. It's a very versatile food, and even better, it's pretty good for you. Shrimp is one of the foods the American Heart Association recommends people eat more of to lower their cholesterol levels (as long as it's not fried — which is, of course, all the more reason to bust out your sheet pan).

These 10 shrimp recipes can get a great meal on the table in a flash — even though it'll look like you spent hours on it — with minimal mess to clean up.

1. Shrimp Stir Fry No. 2 Pencil You don't need a wok to put together a mouth-watering stir fry. You can easily mimic the flavors with this shrimp recipe from No. 2 Pencil. You'll get a big dose of veggies with ingredients like peppers and snow peas. You can give the dish a little extra flavor and crunch by sprinkling it with sesame seeds once it comes out of the oven.

2. Shrimp And Clam Bake Damn Delicious In the mood for lots of seafood? This recipe from Damn Delicious has not just shrimp, but also clams. Toss everything on a sheet with onion, corn, and lots of seasonings, and you'll feel like your back in the middle of summer enjoying a clam bake at the beach.

3. Shrimp Fajitas Laughing Spatula The yumminess in these shrimp fajitas from the Laughing Spatula comes from the flavorful marinade. It's super simple to put together, with ingredients like lime, cumin, and chili powder. The blogger estimates that you'll have about 10 minutes of chopping and 10 minutes of baking in this easy recipe.

4. Shrimp Paella A Spicy Perspective Usually when I see paella on the menu at a restaurant, there's a little caveat that it takes extra time to prepare. But A Spicy Perspective has figured out how to whip up a sheet pan shrimp paella dish in a fraction of the typical time. The use of minute rice is a clever addition, and ingredients like chorizo, onions, and peppers give it tons of flavor.

5. Hawaiian Shrimp Averie Cooks Averie Cooks puts a Hawaiian spin on this sheet pan shrimp recipe by pairing it with pineapple. The recipe gets just a little kick of heat from peppers, but overall the vibe is more sweet than spicy. Using the broiler setting on your oven, everything cooks up in less than 10 minutes.

6. Lemon Garlic Shrimp Cooking for Keeps Sometimes the simplest recipes are the best. This lemon shrimp recipe from Cooking for Keeps is super easy, calling for just salt, pepper, and garlic to be added to the lemon. Pair it with rice or orzo for a hearty, filling comfort meal.

7. Shrimp And Broccoli Well Plated If you've got a craving for shrimp and broccoli, you don't need to dial up your local Chinese delivery place. You can whip up an equally yummy version of the dish at home using your sheet pan thanks to Well Plated. You'll need two heads of broccoli, a pound of shrimp, and soy sauce as a base for the marinade. Of all the drool-worthy recipes on this list, I think this one gets my stomach rumbling the loudest.

8. Teriyaki Shrimp Carlsbad Cravings How gorgeous is this presentation? This colorful teriyaki shrimp dish includes snap peas and pineapple. You can use frozen shrimp for the recipe, but if you forget to defrost it ahead of time, Carlsbad Cravings walks you through how to unfreeze it fast.

9. Shrimp And Zoodles Running in a Skirt As much as I love shrimp with rice, this shrimp with zucchini noodles dish from Running in a Skirt is a tempting, healthy upgrade. If you don't have a spiralizer at home, keep your eye out for pre-cut zoodles at the supermarket. Then, simply toss them in the pan with some shrimp, a little oil, and your seasoning of choice and you've got a delicious meal in minutes.