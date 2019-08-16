Perfect for the days where you don’t feel like cleaning a bunch of dishes (which is… every day), sheet pan recipes allow you to assemble all your ingredients on one easy-to-clean pan. The food may need some minimal prep work beforehand, but everything can be cooked at the same temperature for almost the same amount of time (some recipes will have you add the ingredients in phases), which as all parents know, is a major win in itself. Plus, these gluten-free sheet pan recipes can help families with food sensitivities get out of the same food ruts we all get into.

You know those times where you find yourself wishing you could just have a slice of pizza and call it a day (and by the way, there is a gluten-free pizza crust recipe included because I care about you). These recipes are almost as easy, and best of all, you can cover the pan in aluminium foil or parchment paper for a clean up that takes under five minutes.

I used to say, “I just don’t like cooking,” and while there are still things I’d rather do than cook, I now see my former statement as an excuse. I realized what I really meant when I said I didn’t like cooking was that I was daunted by it, and so I avoided it the way I’d skip other things that scare me. But sheet pan recipes make it easy, and there's no shortage of these recipe ideas either; you can make Hawaiian steak, or shrimp, or even eggs on a pan you may have thought was reserved for baking cookies. Gluten-free cookies, that is.

1. Pesto Chicken & Vegetables Five Heart Home You had me at pesto. This recipe from Five Heart Home features perfectly-cooked pesto chicken, crisp asparagus, and fluffy potatoes. It covers all your family's food groups and is so easy. Oh, did I mention prep and cooking takes just 30 minutes?

2. King Ranch Chicken Flautas The Urban Poser Jenni of The Urban Poser said she had to make this recipe four times because the flautas kept getting eaten before she had a chance to photograph them. The secret here is the homemade tortillas made using cassava flour. The creamy ranch dressing that she pairs with the flautas may just become your new go-to dip.

3. Sheet Pan Shrimp Puttanesca With Cherry Tomatoes and Chard Feed Me Pheobe Phoebe of Feed Me Phoebe says that while moving, she left out just a spatula, a tea kettle, and a sheet pan, and I can see why with a recipe like this. Shrimp puttanesca contains tomatoes, olive oil, anchovies, olives, capers and garlic — yum! You can serve it over gluten-free spaghetti (if you're willing to use a pot) spaghetti squash, zoodles, or just eat it on its own for a light, flavorful bite.

4. Easy Chicken Pitas Alavita Nutrition It's hard to find a recipe that tastes amazing, looks beautiful, and is easy, but here we have it. Registered dieticians Anna and Meghan of Alavita Nutrition are proving that chicken is anything other than basic, just swap in gluten-free pitas for an easy GF substitution. Plus they say this dish is best served with a glass of wine, and they're the experts. Cheers!

5. Shrimp Boil Damn Delicious This shrimp boil from Damn Delicious takes me right back to my favorite bar in New Orleans. They have the best Moscow mule, and unlimited portions of their signature boil. Now I can have The Big Easy come to me with this delightful mix of shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a liberal shake of Old Bay seasoning.

6. Chickpea Tikka Making Thyme For Health Indian food is my fave, but I've never made it because I'm afraid I will ruin the thing I love (not to be too emo or anything). This vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free recipe by Sarah of Making Thyme For Health is so easy even I feel comfortable doing it. The non-dairy yogurt sauce gives the recipe a creamy, comforting twist while still being firmly in the healthy camp.

7. Hawaiian Steak Vintage Kitty My favorite spinning studio is right next to a Hawaiian restaurant and I always leave the class craving Hawaiian food, and somehow talk myself out of it. Now I can make it for myself using this Hawaiian Steak recipe from Vintage Kitty. Think savory steak, sweet grilled pineapple, and crunchy peppers. My mouth is literally watering.

8. Honey BBQ Chicken Meatloaf And Melodrama Dee of Meatloaf and Melodrama has five kids, and so I trust when she says this sheet pan recipe is a crowd-pleaser. I mean, honey and barbeque sauce, how could it go wrong? You can use a store bought sauce or make your own if you have a little extra time. Dee recommends drizzling the carrots with a bit of honey for some added sweetness, which I'll be trying ASAP.

9.Balsamic Rosemary Potatoes With Mushrooms, White Beans, and Kale Making Thyme For Health After months of barbeques and ice cream, I'm craving a plate full of veggies (and potatoes because, duh). Whenever I need inspo for healthy-eating, I turn to Making Thyme For Health, and this sheet pan recipe is a go-to. A bit heartier than your average salad, these potatoes with rosemary, mushrooms, kale, and white beans will fill you up and give you a dose of nutrients without compromising on taste.

10. Fajitas Once or twice a year, I wake up craving fajitas and I can't go on until they've been procured. Now, thanks to this amazing recipe from No. 2 Pencil, I don't have to leave my house to get my fajita fix. This recipe calls for chicken, but you can switch it up with shrimp too. Just make sure to swap in corn or other gluten-free tortillas.

11. Baked Greek Chicken And Potatoes Simply Delicious Food This dish incorporates some of the most classic Greek flavors (lemon, olives, garlic, oregano) and adds chicken and potato for a dinner you can't go wrong with. You can make a simple salad on the side, or just eat as is. Alida of Simply Delicious Food (and mother of twins) says that one her kids called this, "A seriously good dinner." Win!

12. Chicken And Veggie "Stir Fry" Gimme Some Oven A wok is something that I insisted on having in my "adult" kitchen but it really functions more as a fruit bowl these days. I was thrilled to see this sheet pan stir fry from Gimme Some Oven; the recipe offers the same flavors you'd find in your favorite restaurant, no wok required. Plus you can make enough to have leftovers.

13. Moroccan Chicken With Broccoli Rice And Sweet Potatoes Kitchen Confidante I desperately want to visit Morocco but I will settle for Moroccan chicken in the meantime. This recipe by Kitchen Confidante blends savory chicken with earthy, slightly sweet Moroccan flavors like cinnamon and cumin. And if you like cauliflower rice, you'll flip for its close, equally healthy counterpart riced broccoli.

14. Balsamic Shrimp And Summer Vegetables Taste And Tell Balsamic always seems to get tied to salad, but like my worst ex, it wants to try pairing with other things. Enter this amazing balsamic shrimp recipe from Taste And Tell (inspired by Molly Gilbert's book, Sheet Pan Suppers). The tangy shrimp is complemented by sweet summer tomatoes, onions, and charred lemon.

15. Chicken With Sweet Potatoes, Apples, And Brussel Sprouts Well Plated This meal just screams fuzzy socks, crisp fall air, and a cozy evening at home, though of course you can make it any season. Erin of Well Plated has created an easy-to-follow, satisfying recipe. Get excited for the honeyed smell of roasted apples and sweet potatoes filling your home.

16. Salad Nicoise The Healthy Foodie I would never think of salad as something you can make on a sheet pan, but this salad nicoise recipe from The Healthy Foodie proves I still have a lot to learn. For a restaurant-worthy meal, all you need to do is roast the tuna and veggies. You may need to stray just a bit from sheet pan territory to hard boil an egg and blanch the potatoes for quicker cooking. The vinaigrette is also worth busting out a bowl for.

17. Buddha Bowls With Tahini Sauce Yummy Mummy Kitchen I love veggie bowls with their crave-worthy sauces, but I always thought I'd keep the bowl making to the experts (i.e. the guy who works at The Whole Bowl in Portland.) Yummy Mummy Kitchen proves that I, too, can make the bowl of my dreams, right in the comfort of my own kitchen. You can top it with an egg, meat, or chickpeas for protein.

18. Eggs, Bacon, And Brussel Sprouts Damn Delicious Sometimes you just need breakfast for dinner. This elevated version of bacon and eggs by Chungah of Damn Delicious utilizes the rich flavors of honey, balsamic vinegar, and parmesan, plus brussel sprouts for a little green. You'll be dreaming of this for days after so it's a good thing it's quick and easy to make again.

19. Mustard Salmon Foodie Crush I feel so good about eating salmon (Omegas, baby!) and I love the taste. This versatile mustard salmon recipe from Heidi of Foodie Crush can be made using tuna, cod, or another one of your favorite fish. The key is to choose vegetable that will cook at the same time as the protein: think thin-sliced asparagus and shaved potatoes for salmon, and heartier veggies, like cubed sweet potatoes or brussel sprouts for thicker cuts of fish.

20. Bacon And Peach Nachos Climbing Grier Mountain Bacon and peach may sound like an odd combo, but I bet there was a time when people thought peanut butter and jelly was strange. The recipe from Climbing Grier Mountain fuses sweet peaches, spicy jalapenos, and savory mozzarella for a flavor explosion. You'll be fighting for the nacho with the best ingredient ratio in no time.

21. Paleo Pizza Crust The Urban Poser I have not forgotten about my promised pizza crust recipe. 'Za is favorite food (I have it for lunch three or four times a week) but a good gluten-free crust is hard to comeby. Using arrowroot and coconut flour, this pizza crust by The Urban Poser is a doughy on the inside and crunchy on the outside as you'd hope. Cover with your favorite toppings for a dinner that never disappoints.

22. Lemon Thyme Chicken Hot Pan Kitchen I love broccolini and not just because I think it has a very cute name. This healthy, gluten-free dinner from Hot Pan Kitchen is packed with colorful antioxidants and doesn't compromise on taste. Plus lemon and thyme will never lead you astray.

23. Breakfast Pizza Skinny Fitalicious Don't let the name fool you; this eggy creation brought to you by Skinny Fitalicious is perfect any time of day. An fun twist on crust, the base is made from potatoes, and the turkey sausage will give you a major dose of protein. My favorite trick offered by Megan is to use half eggs, half egg whites (six of each) for a fluffy, filling meal.