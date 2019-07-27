When you're a parent, the most important part of any meal prep is ease. You want to make something your kids will actually eat, and the less effort you have to put in to whatever dish that is the better. These sheet pan dinner recipes kids will actually eat are here to help you make dinner as easy as possible, as well as give you a meal the whole gang will love.

I'm a fan of sheet pan recipes because you pretty much just have to throw the ingredients onto the pan and you're done. The recipe might require a little prep before the bake, but the oven will do most of the work for you, giving you time to do the million other things on your to-do list. Plus, they're an easy way to make sure your kiddos get all their nutrients, as the majority of sheet pan recipes combine a protein and a veggie. (Don't worry, the list below offers vegetarian options, too.)

But best of all, they're fun recipes. From creative takes on pizza to barbecue dinners, sheet pan recipes give your family a dinner they'll actually want to eat, without putting unnecessary pressure on you. So read on for 25 delicious sheet pan dinner recipes your kids will love, and make sure you have a clean pan ready. Dinner is served.

1. Sheet Pan Lemon Honey Garlic Turkey A Pretty Life In The Suburbs This turkey and sweet potato based recipe created by A Pretty Life In The Suburbs comes together in under an hour, and it combines surprising flavors like brown sugar and soy sauce for a rich taste. Pro-tip: marinate the turkey overnight for even more flavor.

2. Sheet Pan Mustard Maple Glazed Salmon with Asparagus and Potatoes Wholefully Courtesy of Wholefully, this recipe is your whole dinner in one easy package. It only takes five minutes to prep (because you just throw the ingredients onto the pan), and the combination of salmon and asparagus will be totally refreshing.

3. Sheet Pan Spinach Quiche With Spring Alliums Brooklyn Supper This is a great vegetarian friendly option, as it's spinach, pastry, and cheese based rather than meat. Whip it up for dinner, or use it as a nice weekend breakfast option. The recipe calls for softened cream cheese, so make sure to grab it from the fridge when you pick the kiddos up from school. Courtesy of Brooklyn Supper.

4. Sheet Pan Bacon & Peach Nachos with Basil-Lime Aioli Climbing Grier Mountain Kids and parents alike will love Climbing Grier Mountain's nachos, which are full of fresh peaches, hearty bacon, and spicy jalapeños. And it only takes 20 minutes to cook, so it's a good choice if the kids are really hungry.

5. Sheet Pan Fajitas Cookies and Cups Fajitas work always well as a weeknight family meal, especially if you have picky eaters because the veggies are in there pretty sneakily, so make it even easier with a sheet pan. This recipe at Cookies and Cups has lots of seasoning to make it extra delicious, and you can pair it with taco shells if you'd like.

6. Sheet Pan Egg-In-A-Hole Damn Delicious Breakfast for dinner is usually a crowd pleaser, and sheet pan Egg-In-A-Whole is even easier to prep than a stack of pancakes. Courtesy of Damn Delicious, this recipe adds parmesan and thyme to the traditional egg and bacon recipe, and it's done in 40 minutes from prep to serve. Voila.

7. Sheet Pan Barbecue Chicken Pizza Foodie Crush Pizza night just got even easier for you thanks to this sheet pan recipe from Foodie Crush. The chicken makes it extra filling, and the blue cheese offers a fun twist. Your kiddos will be clamoring for a third slice.

7. Best Easy Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Souvlaki And Potatoes Half Baked Harvest Greek chicken is a nice light option on a hot day, and this recipe from Half Baked Harvest makes it simple to prepare for your family. It only takes 15 minutes to prep, and the tangy marinade will make your mouth water. Just sprinkle with feta cheese once it's cooked, and you're good to go!

9. Sheet Pan Sausage and Vegetables Averie Cooks The great thing about this recipe is that it's customizable. You can swap out ingredients you aren't crazy about (a major win if your kid has been protesting tomatoes for the past month), and it only takes five minutes of prep. Courtesy of Averie Cooks.

10. Sheet Pan Panini Mel's Kitchen Cafe Sandwich night was a go-to at my house on busy nights, so we would've made this panini sheet pan recipe at least once a week. Created by Mel's Kitchen Cafe, these paninis are ready in just 30 minutes, and you can make them with whatever deli meat your fam likes best. It's also a great choice for a brunch.

11. Veggie Sheet Pan Fajitas Hello Veggie Another great no-meat option, this sheet pan fajita recipe combines peppers, butternut squash, mushrooms, and onions for a veggie palooza. Pop the ingredients into tortillas when you're done, and you're done. Recipe by Hello Veggie.

12. Sheet Pan BBQ Chicken Dinner No. 2 Pencil No. 2 Pencil's recipe is a fun twist on bbq, a godsend if your grill is out of order. You won't have to stagger putting things on the grill since it's all prepared together in the oven, and it's ready in just 35 minutes. Toss it in the oven when you get home from the pool, and it'll be ready before bath time is over.

13. Easy Sheet Lasagna Simply Scratch This recipe is particularly hearty, as it contains two types of meat and three kinds of cheese, so there's a very slim chance the kids will hit you with the "I'm hungries" at bedtime if you make it for dinner. Courtesy of Simply Scratch, the sheet pan lasagna comes together in an hour. This one is a little more prep heavy than some of the other options, so save it for a night when you aren't pressed for time.

14. Sheet Pan Italian Stuffed Peppers Meatloaf and Melodrama Not only are Meatloaf and Melodrama's stuffed peppers savory, filling, and full of flavorful spices; they're gluten free too. Prep them in 10 minutes, and rejoice because all you'll have to do to clean up is toss the aluminum foil in the trash.

15. One Pan Mexican Sweet Potato Bake Making Thyme For Health This vegetarian dish uses sweet potatoes as its base, with bell peppers, jalapeños, corn, and black beans as complimentary flavors. Making Thyme For Health recommends pairing it with avocados and salsa when serving to bring out the taste.

16. Sheet Pan Pasta Bake With Chicken And Kale Two Peas And Their Pod You probably wouldn't think to prepare pasta in the oven, but it just might become a fam favorite thanks to this recipe from Two Peas And Their Pod. The recipe contains rotisserie chicken, breadcrumbs, and fresh kale and tomatoes in addition to the pasta, and it only takes 35 minutes from start to finish.

17. Sheet Pan Shrimp and Broccoli Well Plated Soy sauce and garlic pack a punch in Well Plated's shrimp and broccoli recipe. A derivative of a stir fry, the dish offers a creative way to enjoy fresh shrimp, and it's ready in under an hour.

18. Sheet Pan Nicoise Salad The Healthy Foodie The combination of homemade vinaigrette and a tuna steak based salad is ideal for a summer day, as the recipe is filling without feeling heavy. You can prepare it in just 30 minutes, and the variety of ingredients will make it feel like more than just a salad. Courtesy of The Healthy Foodie.

19. Sheet Pan Pesto Chicken and Vegetables Five Heart Home Five Heart Home makes dinner super simple with this chicken pesto recipe, but it doesn't sacrifice any flavor for ease. The chicken is marinated in pesto and white wine vinegar for a sharp flavor that will leave your fam satisfied. One caveat: the chicken has to marinate for at least six hours, so prep it in the morning before heading out for the day.

20. Sheet Pan Chicken Ands Veggie "Stir Fry" Gimme Some Oven This sheet pan stir fry from Gimme Some Oven is a great weeknight choice, not only because it's simple and delicious, but also because the leftovers will save well for lunch the next day. It takes just 30 minutes from start to finish, but you can let the ingredients marinate throughout the day if you want even more flavor.

21. Easy Lemon Butter Baked Fish Simply Delicious You can make this light and lemony sheet pan fish recipe from Simply Delicious in just 25 minutes, but you'd probably want to give it a try even if it took longer because it's so delicious. The white fish is covered in a delicious lemon butter sauce your family will love, and the asparagus pair will hit the spot.

22. Sheet Pan Steak And Veggies Damn Delicious Steak always feels special, but you won't have to put in a ton of effort to treat yourself thanks to this recipe from Damn Delicious. The meat and veggies come together in just 30 minutes, and fresh thyme and garlic will make it all super tasty. Add garlic butter to make it even more scrumptious.

23. Spanish Paella Sheet Pan Dinner A Spicy Perspective One of the quickest recipes of the bunch, you'll be surprised by how many ingredients are packed into this 20-minute Spanish paella recipe courtesy of A Spicy Perspective. With shrimp, Spanish chorizo, rice, and a myriad of fresh veggies, it feels extravagant with little effort for you.

24. Asparagus And Goat Cheese Flatbread Jen Elizabeth's Journal Courtesy of Jen Elizabeth, this asparagus and goat cheese flatbread looks like pizza, so your kid will definitely be interested. And you'll love that they'll get their fill of veggies thanks to the asparagus and mushrooms. It prepares 12 slices, so there should be enough for everyone.