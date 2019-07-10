Romper
10 Sleepaway Camp Essentials That'll Make Your Kid's 1st Time Away From Home A Little Easier

By Ellen Schmidt
My daughter is headed to sleepaway camp for the first time later this summer, and I have already started researching a list of sleepaway camp essentials. She is absolutely thrilled about this new adventure, so much so that her bags are practically packed and by the door, a good seven weeks ahead of schedule. I love her enthusiasm, especially since I was a big fan of summer camp myself back in the day (of course, now that I'm the mom in the situation, I may very well cry when the bus door closes). In the meantime, though, I've got shopping and researching to complete.

The benefits of sending your child off to camp have been widely reported, among them gaining independence and making new friends, as well as learning how to work with others and make choices without a parent there to weigh in on the decision. While I don't think going to sleepaway camp is necessarily for every child (my younger daughter, for example, will not be interested, I don't think), it can be an incredible experience for those that choose to embrace their burgeoning independence. And is there a better place to learn archery? I don't think so.

As far as packing goes, research-wise, the term "less is more" seems to apply, and it's very possible your child will not make it home with every item they originally packed. So, don't send sentimental items they may potentially lose, and remember, clothes will get dirty (i.e., don't send anything you aren't okay coming home with stains). And to all the first time sleep away campers out there, have so much fun!

1. Headlamp

Trailblazer Junior Headlamp

$20

L.L. Bean

A summer camp essential: the flashlight! I like the idea of using a headlamp for kids, which is easier for reading in bed at night, and allows them to be hands-free for night time trips to the bathroom or shower.

2. Self-addressed stamps & envelopes

Cheree Berry Paper Camp Stationery Kit

$16

Maisonette

Is there anything better than receiving a letter from your child at camp? (That is, if they remember to write.) Sending your child with stationery that's already addressed and stamped makes the likelihood of receiving a letter just a little bit greater. Let's just hope the note won't say, "I'm homesick and I want to come home."

3. Quick-dry towels

Cabana Bondi Blue Towel

$20

Dock & Bay

Following the "less is more" philosophy, I love the idea of sending lightweight towels to camp in place of the bulky, beach variety. A towel will be well-used along the way, whether from swimming, slip-n-slides, canoeing or taking showers, so you want a product that's quick to dry for the next time it's needed, and won't take up a lot of room in your child's bags.

4. Reusable bag for wet swimsuits

Wet Bag with Adjustable Handle

$18

Itzy Ritzy

Speaking of being wet, bathing suits will need to be washed ASAP when your child arrives home. If they get packed away in a reusable "wet bag", at least all your child's other clothes won't come home soaking wet, too. We hope.

5. Shower caddy

Drawstring Hanging Shower Caddy

$25

$12

Pottery Barn Teen

A shower caddy makes trips to the bathroom or shower house much easier. All your child's toiletries can remain in one place, and the drawstring makes it easier to keep everything together. Love the water-resistant fabric, too.

6. Waterproof shoes

Big Kids' Moxie Sandal

$50

Keen

Keen is known for their outdoor shoes, and we can see why. This waterproof Moxie sandal dries easily and is perfect for every day wear. I like the fact that it's closed-toe for ultimate play time while protecting toes, yet still breathable and airy for summer activities (and smelly feet).

7. Fan

Cool Deluxe Water Misting Fan

$14

Everything Summer Camp

I've never heard of a sleepaway camp with air conditioning, or, certainly, not in cabins or tents. Sorry, kids! You can help out a little bit with this cool mist fan, which shoots out cool water as it blows. Just don't forget the batteries.

8. Personalized labels

Multi Use Labels

$21

Stuck on You

Increase the likelihood that your child will come home with everything they brought with them if it's got a label on it. I love these personalized labels from Stuck on You, and the fact that they attach to everything from clothes to water bottles.

9. Bug wipes

Tick Insect & Bug Repellent Field Wipes

$13

Amazon

Time in the great outdoors will likely mean your child will encounter a bug, mosquito or frequent combination of the two. These disposable bug wipes are easy to use and wipe on, and if they are found all over your child's bags, hopefully this will increase the likelihood of your child actually using them!

10. Disposable camera

Kodak FunSaver 35mm Single Use Camera

$15

Amazon

Your child can capture their sleepaway camp memories with a disposable camera from Kodak (yes, they're still around)! They'll love when their roll of film gets developed and they can share all the fun they had with you. They may also ask, "What is this thing?" (which will in fact make you feel old as dirt).