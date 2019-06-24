How Kids Handle Summer Vacation, According To Their Zodiac

It's officially summer! Bring on the BBQs, pools, outdoor concerts, picnics, vacations, and standing directly in front of your air conditioner because OMG. While summer is mostly a good time to be had by all, sometimes kids can present some challenges this time of year. For example, how are we going to occupy them during this long break? It may be helpful to know how your kids handle summer vacation according to their Zodiac, because us parents will take any insight we can get!

Didn't summer feel like it lasted forever when you were a child? It may only take up a quarter of the calendar year, but it somehow lasts much longer in our memory. I mean, memories of my childhood are basically 80 percent playing outside in the summer with my friends and going to the beach with my family, interspersed with a couple of Christmases, pumpkin picking, a handful of snow days, and that one time I had the chicken pox.

I think how you experience summer as a kid depends on your individual personality, and who's to say your horoscope doesn't play a role? (Even if it doesn't, and it almost certainly doesn't really, it's still kind of fun!) So with that in mind, here's how your kid is going to deal this time of year, according to the stars:

Aries (Mar 21 — April 19) Moatassem/Shutterstock Endlessly energetic and whip-smart, your Aries child is in their element in the summertime, as it provides new outlets for play, puzzles, and competition. This fiercely independent sign will generally be able to find their own fun. Just be careful that their strong personality and natural tendency to lead is channeled in a positive way, otherwise you might have a summertime dictator on your hands.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) If you don't have a hammock, I'm going to suggest you go ahead and get one. This down-to-earth earth sign is by no means lazy — they recognize the importance of hard work and, moreover, enjoy doing it — but they also experts on how to chill, and what is summer for if not relaxing to the fullest possible extent? (Honestly, this sign gets it, people.) And due to a Taurus' love of beauty to their love of home to their love of tactile sensation to their love of working hard on a specific task, gardening is an excellent summer outlet for your tiny bull.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) I'm pretty sure the idea of summer camp was made by a Gemini for little Geminis everywhere. Highly social, fun-loving, energetic, and inquisitive, when they're old enough, this sign is tailor-made to enjoy everything summer camp has to offer. They may get a little anxious and homesick (this sign can get very attached to parents), but on the whole this is going to be an experience the carry with them long after it's over.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Water, water, water, water, water... did I mention water? This sign loves all things aquatic, so if you can manage to get to a beach, pool, or even a sprinkler system this season your kid will love you forever. This sign is extremely sensitive, stubborn, and shy, so they may get overwhelmed by an increase in social engagements, but being near water is soothing for them and makes them feel at home.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Gelner Tivadar/Shutterstock Cookouts! Neighborhood games of manhunt! Kickball! Pool Parties! Basketball! The possibilities for parties and group activities are amazing this time of year, and Leos wouldn't have it any other way... so long as their family is hosting the cookout... and they get to lead the game of manhunt... and they get to be the kickball team captain... are you seeing a pattern? Your little lion loves to be the center of attention — nay, the universe. Summer isn't going to change or enhance that, to be honest, but this fun-loving sign always appreciates new opportunities for a good time.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) This less-structured time of year may prove challenging to fastidious little Virgos, who like things to be just so. If their usual schedule is disrupted they may be jarred at first, but don't worry: they'll make their own structure (it's kinda what they do and will serve them well throughout life). And if your ever in doubt, give them a project! They love a challenge and revel in making order out of chaos.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Get this music-loving kid to an outdoor concert! If there are none available you can't go wrong with the playground, where they'll make fast friends and work to make sure everyone having a good time together. More opportunities for unstructured play is great for this social sign, but may wind up creating some anxiety for a fairness-obsessed child who wants nothing more than to avoid conflict and never take sides.

Scorpio (October 22 —November 21) Introverted but charming, sensitive but stoic, Scorpio kids will give you a run for your money because they're a fascinating study in contradictions. This sign has a tendency to have a close clutch of friends to whom they are fiercely loyal (and, if not kept in check, of whom they will be extremely possessive and demanding of their time and emotional energy). So your baby scorpion will likely want to hang exclusively with their "Number One Best Best Best Friend" all summer long. What will they do? Well, one thing that perhaps defines this sign is their resourcefulness, so not only will they find a way to make something out of very little but they will crush any challenge that comes their way.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) emin kuliyev/Shutterstock This airy, sometimes scatterbrained sign loves travel, so summer is a great fit for their wanderlust. If you can swing it, go ahead and take a trip with your kid — even a day trip to go hiking or explore a museum or a nearby town will do their whimsical, carefree heart some good. Exploring new places, cultures, cuisines, art, and ways of thinking are a Sagittarius' happy place.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Ambitious and serious, Capricorns are go-getters. This is the kid that will plan, execute, and wind up doing amazingly well with a lemonade stand. But summer is great for these little goats because they love both the outdoors and long-standing traditions, and what is summer if not the season of traditions, right? Capricorns love the sense of the familiar and feeling as though they are a part of something greater than themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Honestly, with an Aquarius, who the hell knows? They're never boring, that's for sure. The fact that summer has more free time is great for this independent sign. These off-beat, creative little weirdos (that's a good thing!) can be aloof, so don't worry if they're shut up in the room all summer — when they emerge you'll discover that they've built, like, a working car made of Legos. Or sculpted a replica of the statue of David out of Play Doh. They know what they're up to... and they won't always feel like you're entitled to that information.