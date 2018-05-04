May the Fourth Be With You (and with your spirit). I am a huge Star Wars fan. My love affair began when my dad took me to the re-release just so that his music-loving daughter could see the "cantina" scene on the big screen. Ever since that first viewing, I've been hooked. Now, you might not think these aliens can teach us much about love, but you'd be wrong. To prove it I've compiled 10 Star Wars quotes about love that will punch you right in the feels.

If you've never told your partner, "I love you to the... that's no moon! ...and back," you're not doing it right. While Star Wars can be read in many ways — from a political war between native colonies and the oppressors to echoes of the twentieth century politics so prevalent during their inception — at the core, these films are about people. Even if those people look like giant alien jackalopes and grind on every nerve you have. They are just trying to live their best lives and provide for those they love and cherish. The heart of it all is passion. Whether it's a love of power or a love for the rights of all sentient creatures, passion centers it.

Romantic, familial, or fraternal love is the strongest stuff in the universe though. And there's no small amount of it represented in the Star Wars universe.

1 "Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life. So you might say, that we are encouraged to love." — Anakin QuoteTheGuy on YouTube When Anakin was but a mere Padawan in Attack of The Clones, he was going though it with Queen Amidala. He was falling in love with her, she with him, but Jedis aren't supposed to form attachments. Alas, destiny has other ideas, it does.

2 “My love for you is a puzzle… for which I have no answers. I can't control it… and now I don't care. I truly, deeply love you.” — Padme Giphy This juicy quote is from Attack of the Clones. When a queen falls in love with a Padawan she met as a child and is rumored to go bad soon, that love will be a hair confusing to her. However, it's no less real for its strangeness.

3 "You are so beautiful." "It's only because I'm so in love with you." "No, it's because I'm so in love with you." "So love has blinded you?" — Anakin & Padme Henrique Ribas on YouTube In this scene in Revenge of the Sith, Padme is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and Anakin is staring at her like she hung the moon — big belly and all. When he tells her, "you're beautiful," she reacts like all of us. "Yeah, sure buddy. You haven't seen the hemorrhoids." And he says all the right things. But this is before he completely turns to the dark side, leaves her alone to birth Luke and Leia, and then gets gravely injured, turning fully into Vader. You know, before that.

4 "Anakin, all I want is your love." "Love won't save you, Padme. Only my new powers can do that." — Padme & Anakin StarWarsTiggy on YouTube This is when the love of power overwhelms the love of family for Anakin in The Revenge of the Sith. He goes bad, real bad, and Padme can't handle it.

5 “You were my brother, Anakin. I loved you.” — Obi Wan ZeroTo100 on YouTube Obi Wan's epic battle with Anakin. This is when it hits the fan with one of the saddest scenes in the whole series. Here's Anakin, melting in the lava, and Obi Wan realizes that all those prophecies were right, and he couldn't save him. He'd turned dark even after being shown all the light Obi Wan and Padme had to offer.

6 "I love you." "I know." — Princess Leia & Han Solo YouTube If your love is about to be frozen in carbonite, it's as good a time as any to tell him you love him. 7/10, his response could've been better.

7 "You love him, don't you?" Yes." "Alright, I understand. Fine. When he comes back, I won't get in the way." "It's not like that at all, he's my brother." — Han Solo & Princess Leia Voca Productions on YouTube In Return of the Jedi, it's pretty clear that Han Solo is hot for Leia. After a star fight, he tries to assure Leia that Luke wasn't hurt, knowing she cared for him. Proof of his love for her, when she admits she loves Luke, he tells her he'll back off. It's not until she tells him Luke is her twin brother and kisses him that he relaxes.

8 "I'll not leave you now. I've got to save you." "You already have." — Luke & Anakin Skywalker Marcelo Zuniga on YouTube This quote is about the simplicity of love and how it can change even the darkest of souls. Here, in Return of the Jedi, Vader is dying, once and for all, and Luke's belief in him, his love for his father, brings him back from the dark side just before he takes his last breath.