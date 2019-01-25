When most people think of Super Bowl food, they think of wings, wings, and more wings. But if you and your friends are New England Patriots fans and are stoked they're going to be in the Super Bowl, perhaps you want to think outside of the wing box? Maybe you can do an entire "theme" around your favorite team and show your spirit by serving one of these ten Super Bowl New England Patriots recipes.

When I was growing up and my Dad would host Super Bowl parties at our house, we always had something you'd eat in a bowl, like chili, soup, chowder, you name it. We even had beef tips and rice one year and I remember everyone loved it. Maybe it's because he's from the northeast, but it just wasn't a Super Bowl party without something to warm your belly. These Patriots-fan inspired recipes will also be sure to warm your bellies and give you those New England feels, especially if you're a fan of seafood. We've got lobster bisque, oysters, clam chowder, and even corned beef hash and jazzed up Boston baked beans for those who don't dig on food from the ocean. As soon as your guests get a taste of these dishes, they'll be yelling, "Touchdown!"

1 New England Clam Chowder A Cozy Kitchen I mean, duh. It's got "New England" in the name, and everyone talks about their clam chowder (chowdah), so of course it has to be on this list. This New England clam chowder recipe from A Cozy Kitchen is delicious and will be a hit at your Super Bowl party for your Patriots fan friends.

2 Baked Beans Big Girls, Small Kitchen You have to have Boston baked beans for an official New England-themed food spread. So if you make these homemade baked beans from Big Girls Small Kitchen, you'll have some very satisfied friends and family. Oh, did I mention the baked beans were made with pancetta? Yes, yes they are. Yum. Also, don't forget to eat the beans cold the next day in between two pieces of white bread for a baked bean sandwich. Apparently, that's a thing in New England.

3 Lobster Bisque Gimme Some Oven You can't have a New England-themed spread without having some "lobstah" bisque simmering in a pot for your friends and family on Super Bowl Sunday. This lobster bisque recipe from Gimme Some Oven will not disappoint, especially with its two special alcoholic ingredients thrown in there. You may want to double this recipe for a big crowd (or if you just want a ton of leftovers all for yourself).

4 Corned Beef Hash Damn Delicious A slightly different take on "boiled dinner," which is corned beef, cabbage, and other vegetables — you guessed it — boiled together in a pot. But this corned beef hash recipe from Damn Delicious takes the very best ingredients from boiled dinner and makes it into a crispy, satisfying hash that your guests will love.

5 Sheet Pan Clam Bake Damn Delicious So we have a clam chowder, but what about a clam bake? This clam bake recipe from Damn Delicious may seem more Louisiana than New England, but that Old Bay seasoning will convince even the grittiest New Englander that this will be their favorite meal. It does have clams after all.

6 "Dunkin" Doughnuts A Cozy Kitchen Now I know these aren't "officially" Dunkin Donuts. However, this recipe for pumpkin chocolate doughnuts from A Cozy Kitchen will satisfy that Dunkin craving, and be perfect for your Patriots theme. No self-respecting New Englander dislikes Dunkin Donuts, I've been told. Or, if you're not as talented in the baking department, I'm sure you can hit up a Dunkin before the big game and everyone will be just as happy.

7 Crab Dip Damn Delicious Crab Rangoon isn't a New England dish, but crab dip certainly is, and this crab rangoon dip from Damn Delicious is so simple and, well, delicious, I had to include it. Plus, who doesn't love a good dip on Super Bowl Sunday?

8 Oysters Brooklyn Supper Oysters certainly aren't for everyone, but for those who like them, they really, really like them. Brooklyn Supper's broiled oyster recipe has a little something called "ramp butter," that just takes these babies to the next level.

9 Lobster Grilled Cheese Damn Delicious Like I said, for Patriots-themed food, you absolutely have to have "lobstah." You could go the way of some fabulous lobster rolls, or take it to the next level with these lobster grilled cheese sandwiches from Damn Delicious. With shredded cheddar, gouda, and delicious, buttery lobster? Oh, man. You better make at least ten pounds of these sandwiches for your Super Bowl party.