9 Super Bowl Recipes If You're A Patriots Fan & Ready To Party

The football season is about to come to a close as ecstatic fans prepare to rally for Super Bowl LII. While the all-time, winningest champs are the Pittsburgh Steelers, with six Super Bowl wins, the New England Patriots (tied with the Cowboys and 49ers) come in second place, with five. For now. So if your game day plans are food-centric, as most are, there are some Super Bowl recipes if you're a Patriots fan that you need to put on your menu ASAP. In terms of honoring your team, these will do the trick while simultaneously satisfying your guests, New England-style.

Of course, when you think of a New England-themed football party, the first thing that probably comes to mind is, arguably, clam chowder. But Patriots fans also know a good lobster roll, clam bake, and probably more seafood dishes that you can fathom are also in order if you're going to watch the big game New England-style. Even if you're a stickler for classic football fare, if you're a die-hard Tom Brady fan you can't help but dig into the less traditional spread. It's like the old adage goes, if it's there, eat it (or something like that). Plus, it's the Super Bowl, so I say go for it.

So with that in mind, here are some traditional and mashup football recipes that are sure to please every Patriot fan on Sunday. Hell, maybe even that other team's fans will enjoy them, too.

Clam Chowder Dip Katie Chudy/Food Republic If you want all the glorious taste of clam chowder, but in dip-like form, Food Republic has the mashup recipe of your dreams. This dip takes almost no time to put together, can be made a day ahead of time, and is best served cold. You can pretty much dip whatever your heart desires in that little bowl of deliciousness.

Lobster Roll Nathan Congleton / TODAY New England is home to, arguably, some of the best, fresh lobster anywhere in the ocean. Siri Daily via Today.com has a bite-sized lobster roll portioned perfectly for party-goers who want to cheer for the Pats and eat simultaneously. Or while they hold a roll in each hand, waving both with unabashed excitement during another Brady touchdown. Either way, really.

Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes Jessica Feinberg/Spoon University The Boston cream pie is a staple of the New England community, but not every Super Bowl party wants that "pie" vibe going on. Enter this little gem. Thanks to SpoonUniversity.com, a little patience, and a sweet tooth, you can offer your own rendition of the beloved pie with Boston Cream cupcakes. I mean, come on — just look at them.

Fried Clams David Leite/Leite's Culinaria A Super Bowl celebration isn't complete without something deliciously crispy and fried. In this case, Leite's Culinaria has a version of fried clams adapted to taste just like The Clam Shack, though it may even rival Clam Box's entire menu, which has been an Ipswich, Massachusetts locale staple since 1938. For an at-home version, you don't get much closer than this recipe.

Crispy Potato, Bacon, & Clam Flatbread Justin Bernhaut/Food and Wine Think clam chowder, but in pizza form, and you have this amazing concoction. Thanks to Food &Wine, you don't have to settle for the usual cheese and pepperoni pie while you watch the Patriots play. And actually, if you aren't a clam fan, leave them out and you'll still have a delicious appetizer.

Patriots Popcorn Two Sisters Crafting Every party needs that one easy-to-grab snack that's both scrumptious and portable, particularly one you can go back in for seconds, thirds, fourths, etc. This popcorn is that recipe, thanks to Two Sisters Crafting. You can customize for whatever team you're rooting for, but don't you dare bring green M&M's to a Patriots fan's Super Bowl spread.

Baked Beans With Maple-Glazed Bacon Fredrika StjÃ¤rne/Bon Appetit So maybe baked beans aren't a traditional party food, but Super Bowl Sunday is the second largest food day in the country, after Thanksgiving. If you're equipped with all the other usual appetizers and dishes, why not introduce this Food & Wine recipe for baked beans, in honor of your team? Plus, there's maple and bacon involved. I mean, do I even need to say more?

Party Grinder John Komar/Delish The original name for this beast might be a sub, but if you're in New England, you'd call it a grinder. Whatever you do, don't you dare call it a hoagie, though. That name originates from, you guessed it, Philadelphia. Whatever you call it, Delish has a party-sized version to satisfy your football crew. This one's kind of huge, so be prepared.